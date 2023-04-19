UK to see record-breaking 40C tropical blast with mini-heatwave set to hit in weeks





Britain is set to face a much hotter summer than last year’s record temperature, with tropical temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius, experts have claimed.

A mini heatwave is set to sweep the UK, with forecasters predicting temperatures of over 20 degrees Celsius in just a few weeks.

Warming sea levels in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, El Niño, could be a major factor pushing temperatures above 40C this summer.

In 2022, there were more than 800 fire incidents nationwide and an official drought was declared due to low water levels.

A small heat wave sweeps Britain and forecasters are set to predict temperatures above the 20C mark.

WX Chart

The same phenomenon is expected to be particularly strong again in the summer of 2023, likely leading to a heatwave in the UK once again.

Combined with global warming and high pressure, forecasters warn of “extreme heat” during midsummer.

British Weather Services’ Jim Dale told The Daily Star, “It will take time to build for us. He said it probably won’t become an overnight sensation in the middle of summer.”

“What we need to prepare for extreme heat to happen is climate change. It’s still happening and it’s El Niño. Then Britain joining in is the right synopsis situation.

“Changes in atmospheric pressure that cause heat spikes. You were very capable in terms of climate change going into that scenario and going back up to 40C in July, August, maybe early September.”

The extreme weather cycles warm waters off Peru, Ecuador and the eastern Pacific coast, heating up California and southern Europe and flooding Southeast Asia.

Unusually hot weather last year led to heat warnings issued across the country, putting pressure on the NHS and disrupting public transport commuters.

At the time, the Bureau of Meteorology said, “For the first time in the UK, tentatively over 40 degrees Celsius. London Heathrow Airport reported a temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius at 12.50pm today.

“It’s still getting warmer in many places, so don’t forget to keep WeatherAware on.”

The El Niño weather event could be a major factor pushing temperatures above 40 degrees this summer.

WX Chart

The UK will enjoy warmer weather ahead of the king’s coronation as humid air from Spain and France moves in.

“Temperatures will be somewhat warm to warm through the end of the month, especially in the West and Northwest,” the Met Office said.

Weather forecaster John Kettley told GB News:

“In some areas in the west and north, temperatures have already risen to 18 and 19 degrees,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-weather-mini-heatwave-record-temperatures-britain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related