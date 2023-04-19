Netflix will soon charge US users to share accounts





For months, the specter of Netflix’s end to password sharing has haunted US customers. It looks like change is finally on the horizon, according to Netflix’s latest letter to shareholders. In the first quarter, we launched paid sharing in four countries and are pleased with the results, Netflix said. We expect a large rollout, including in the United States, in the second quarter. This new initiative called paid sharing will essentially require users to pay additional membership fees in order to add profiles for those who live outside the account holder’s household.

In February, Netflix shared details about what this paid account sharing system would actually look like. It’s a bit confusing, but here’s the gist: Account holders will need to provide a primary location, and people physically living in that household who are on the home network can use that account. Users will have to pay more to support profiles for people who live away from home.

How many accounts will be affected, you might ask? Although it did not specify the number of individual accounts, Netflix’s shareholder letter indicates that account sharing is used in more than 100 million households. Netflix hasn’t clarified whether that just means additional user profiles included in an account owners subscription tier, or whether it includes hangers (like your younger brother moping your goodwill) that have a password. password they can use to log into your account.

Netflix currently offers several subscription tiers, some of which allow account holders to add additional profiles. Currently, only the two most expensive subscriptions Standard ($15.49/month) and Premium ($19.99/month) allow users to add additional members. Standard means you get one additional profile, while Premium lets you add two.

The new system would mean signing up for one of these plans, but paying an additional member fee if someone who lives outside the household wants the profile. (The explanation of the polygons on the new pricing plan goes into more detail with a breakdown of what the actual price looks like.), for dodging this new price.

Netflix has already rolled out paid sharing in four countries: Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal, and says it’s happy with the results, according to the shareholder letter. Apparently there’s a backlash when Netflix kicks off paid sharing, but it looks like that initial loss is being recouped as borrowers, which seems to be Netflix’s word for people who had previously had a profile on an account outside of their household activate new accounts, or existing users pay the additional fee for these additional member accounts.

Netflix first announced plans to add anti-account sharing measures in late December 2022. The company reported its first months of subscriber losses in April 2022, and although the numbers normalized in the months following, the anxiety seems to have remained.

This is just one of the few changes coming to the platform. Netflix also announced that it would end its DVD rental service in September. It really is the end of an era.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/23688707/netflix-password-sharing-policy-change-paid-announcement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related