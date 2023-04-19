Why did UK food prices rise by 19% and which foods were most affected? | inflation





British households are facing the fastest annual food and beverage price increase since 1977, and recent inflation figures show that soaring costs of basic necessities amid a cost-of-living crisis are adding pressure from sky-high energy bills.

According to official figures, food and beverage inflation reached 19.1% in March, well above the headline rate of 10.1% for the increase in the cost of the average basket of goods and services.

Prices have risen about 25% in the past two years alone, and the same level of price growth we’ve seen over the past 13 years has occurred in just 24 months.

Experts say soaring energy costs and disruptions to supply chains caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are the main culprits, along with rising labor costs, bad weather affecting harvests and trade barriers to Brexit.

After global wholesale food prices have fallen in recent months, with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) index dropping 32.8 points from its peak in March 2022, there is hope that prices may ease soon. Long-term contracts make it difficult for consumer prices to drop quickly.

There are also reports of gridflation companies fueling inflation by profiteering as manufacturers and retailers push for massive price hikes on essential commodities.

Karen Betts, head of the Food and Drink Federation, denies companies are taking profits on basic necessities, saying her members saw production costs rise 21 per cent last year, but prices rose about 10 per cent. We know we have a responsibility to keep food and beverage affordable, and businesses are taking it very seriously. Betts said their margins are truly being squeezed.

Still, prices on some staple lines, such as cheddar cheese, white bread and pork sausage, have soared up to 80% in some stores over the past year, eight times the headline inflation rate.

Here, we break down the three food categories that have seen the highest price increases over the past 12 months at the UK National Statistical Office, and explore why.

.Sugar increased by 42.1%

Sugar wholesale prices have doubled in the past two years and soared to their highest level in more than a decade. Severe weather and crop failures in Brazil and India have resulted in Europe’s worst sugar beet yields in 20 years, and they have also reduced supplies. Soaring energy costs have driven prices higher.

Darren Peters, vice president of sales and marketing for Tate & Lyle Sugars, a producer of refined sugarcane, said processing, packaging and logistics costs are increasing rapidly, adding to this pressure. In these difficult conditions, we have been able to keep sugar on the shelf, but we cannot defy the gravity of the market, he said.

British Sugar, owned by multinational food and retail conglomerate Associated British Foods, is the only processor of the UK’s sugar beet crop, producing 1.2 million tonnes per year. According to accounts, profit margins in ABF’s global sugar division have declined over the past year, in part due to higher energy costs in its UK plants. The group, which also owns the Primark retail chain, said it plans to recover inflation this year by easing costs and raising prices.

However, the Silver Spoon brand has seen the price of a 1kg bag at Tesco and Morrison rise by more than a third since last July.

ABF blamed retailers for shelf pricing, adding that we are making less money as part of sales because we are not fully recovering our inflationary costs.

Food inflation Sauces, seasonings, salt, spices and herbs for cooking increased by 33.7%

Raw material costs for some of the British’ favorite condiments, including tomatoes, salt and spices, skyrocketed. The cost of energy used in packaging, transportation and manufacturing has all increased dramatically.

Heinz tomato ketchup topped the charts as the most-grossing product on major brand grocery lists, with U.S. manufacturer Kraft Heinz’s tomato costs increasing by more than 100% and energy costs increasing by nearly 400%.

But Heinz Beans, Soup and Tomato Ketchup were among the products Tesco temporarily removed from shelves last year over a price dispute. Chain chairman John Allan told the BBC earlier this year that some suppliers may have benefited from inflation.

Kraft Heinz said its profit margins in the last three months of 2022 were in line with the same period in 2019, before the Covid pandemic and rising raw material costs. Margins have declined over the past two years, but have never fallen below 30%, which are significantly higher margins than many larger companies.

Kraft Heinz said it is doing everything it can to absorb higher raw material and energy costs, only raising prices when absolutely necessary. The company expects no further price hikes.

In February, tomato shortages made headlines as bad weather affected harvests in Morocco and southern Spain, raising questions about the impact of Brexit on Britain’s food imports from the EU.

When you choose where to send your products in Spain, you will be taken to the easiest market that pays the most. “We wouldn’t send it here unless the UK is that market,” said David Exwood, vice president of the National Farmers Union. It’s not a direct impact of Brexit, but it’s about the market choices people make.

Milk, cheese and eggs increased by 29.7%

UK supermarkets have slashed shelf prices for milk in recent weeks due to the spring flush, when cows naturally tend to produce more milk.

However, since wholesale market prices have risen to their highest level since 1970, prices have remained significantly higher than they were a year ago. This is because the cost of all major milk production inputs has skyrocketed.

Russia’s war in Ukraine, which pushed oil and gas prices to record levels, also affected farmers around the world by disrupting supplies from two of the world’s biggest exporters of fertilizers, wheat, barley and other grains.

Profits fell for Arla, the UK’s largest supplier, the European dairy cooperative. A spokesperson said they were working with retailers to balance the needs of farmers and consumers through cost-of-living pressure amid record-high production costs.

David Exwood, who cultivates more than 1,200 hectares south of Horsham in West Sussex, said the problem for farmers is that the massive price hikes in 2022 will stick the industry for months. High replacement time.

He predicted that consumers would likely experience high food and beverage prices for a long time to come, saying that prices rise and fall much more slowly overnight. Inflation is really hard to get out of agriculture.

