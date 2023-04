China wants weaker US dollar as reserve currency, says Biden economist nominee

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) – There was “some evidence” that China wants the dollar to weaken as an international reserve currency, a top White House economist candidate said on Tuesday. level, and he urged Congress to raise the US debt ceiling. to protect the value of the dollar.

Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told a Senate Banking Committee hearing on his nomination to head the body that US control of the world’s reserve currency offered a number of advantages, including the possibility of imposing sanctions, whereas Washington had done to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Asked about an essay he published in The New York Times in 2014 titled “Dethrone King Dollar” and whether the United States would be better off if it lost that status, Bernstein told the committee: ” Certainly not”.

Bernstein, who wrote the paper while a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said the essay was intended to show both the “very strong advantage” of having the world’s reserve currency , but also the costs, including the ability of China and other countries to manage their currencies to gain a trade advantage.

Asked by Republican Senator Bill Haggerty about his current position, Bernstein said, “I share your view on the importance of the dollar as the dominant reserve currency.”

Bernstein used the exchange to underscore the administration’s concerns about an impending June deadline for Congress to raise the debt ceiling or default risk, and Republican efforts to condition that approval on budget cuts.

He said raising the debt ceiling would help maintain the dollar’s reserve currency status and protect its value. “Having that kind of default as a political tool is contrary to what you and I are talking about right now.”

Although Bernstein did not give details on China, the US Treasury found in November that no major US trading partner had manipulated its exchange rates to gain an unfair advantage until June 2022, but would monitor the China and six other countries.

The Treasury report criticized China for not publishing a foreign exchange intervention and the lack of transparency around its exchange rate mechanism. China has previously denied intervening to weaken the yuan.

Weak tax collections in April could mean the U.S. government’s deadline to raise the debt ceiling by $31.4 trillion will come sooner than expected, analysts said Tuesday.

The Treasury Department has warned that the federal government may no longer be able to meet its financial obligations as early as June 5, while the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected that time to occur between July and September.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/china-wants-weaker-us-dollar-reserve-currency-says-biden-economist-nominee-2023-04-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related