UK annual CPI inflation weakened to 10.1% in March.

UK CPI fell 10.1% YoY in March, down from expectations of 9.8%. Monthly UK consumer price index comes in at 0.5%, expected to rise 0.8% in March. GBP/USD rises to 1.2450 on the bullish UK CPI.

The latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the UK’s annual consumer price index (CPI) rose 10.1 per cent in March, beating expectations, up 9.8 per cent from a 10.4 per cent rise in February.

Meanwhile, core CPI (excluding highly volatile food and energy) was 6.2% YoY last month, flat from 6.2% in February. Market expectations are at a 6.0% clip.

Monthly figures showed that UK consumer prices eased by 0.8% in February, up 1.1% from the previous estimate of 0.5%.

The UK retail price index for March beat expectations, up 0.7% month over month and up 13.5% year over year.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the figure “reaffirms exactly why we need to continue working to reduce inflation”.

Additional information (via ONS)

“The largest downward contributions to monthly changes in CPIH and CPI annual rates occurred from motor fuel, housing and household services (particularly liquid fuels), partially offset by upward contributions from food, recreation and culture.”

“Core CPIH (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) increased by 5.7% in the 12 months to March 2023, unchanged from February. The CPIH product annual rate fell from 13.4% to 12.7% over the two months, while the CPIH service annual rate rose slightly from 5.6% to 5.7%.”

FX Influence

In an initial reaction to the UK CPI figures, the GBP/USD pair jumped to make a new session high at 1.2439 before quickly reversing around 1.2430 and now faltering. The pair rose 0.06% on the day.

GBP/USD: 15-minute chart

Why is UK inflation important to traders?

The Bank of England (BOE) is tasked with keeping inflation at around 2%, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI), which lends its monthly release weight. An increase in inflation means faster rate hikes or less bond purchases by the BOE, which means putting pressure on the supply of pounds. Conversely, a decrease in the rate of inflation indicates an easing of monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to strengthen the GBP.

