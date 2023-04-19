UK Inflation Hits Highest in Western Europe as March Falls





UK inflation fell to 10.1% in March, bringing the expected inflation rate down to 10.4%. Inflation rates are currently the highest in Western Europe.

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) – The UK became the only country in Western Europe to post double-digit inflation in March, official data said Wednesday. .

Consumer price inflation (CPI) fell to an annual rate of 10.1%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. February BoE.

Inflation, which hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, continued to erode the spending power of workers with rising salaries.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 19.1% in March from a year ago, the largest increase since August 1977. Milk and sugar prices are about 40% more expensive than a year ago.

The UK’s headline inflation rate is currently the highest in Western Europe, compared to the Eurozone average of 6.9% and the US average of 5.0%. Austria had a higher inflation rate than the UK in February.

The figures highlighted expectations that the UK will experience higher inflation for longer than other countries due to its reliance on natural gas for heating and electricity and a government subsidy structure that cushions price fluctuations.

The Bank of England also fears that high inflation could continue to push wage demand and companies’ pricing strategies upward, which could be exacerbated by post-pandemic labor force declines and Brexit-induced trade and labor market friction.

Excluding volatile energy and food prices, core inflation did not fall as expected and instead held at 6.2%, while service inflation (which the BoE sees as a proxy for domestic price pressure) held at 6.6%.

“It is now clear that the UK has a worse and more persistent inflation problem than Europe and the US,” said Ed Monck, deputy director of personal investments at asset manager Fidelity International.

“The price rise here is proving more difficult to neutralize and the Bank of England will almost certainly add at least a quarter point increase to the cost of borrowing.”

Earlier this month, BoE chief economist Huw Pill said the central bank still needed to “wait and see” on tightening monetary policy, but he saw some signs of declining inflationary pressures.

Investors are now fully pricing in a quarter-point rate hike to 4.25% on May 11 after the BoE’s next meeting, and rates are expected to peak at 5% by September, according to futures markets.

[1/2]A person carries a box of tomatoes during early morning business hours at the New Covent Garden market in London, England, on March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Sterling initially rebounded on the data and then pulled back, while 2-year and 5-year UK government bond prices fell to their lowest levels since early March.

Reuters GraphicsPolitical pressure

High inflation is a problem for the UK government and the BoE, which predicted inflation in February to be below 4% by the end of the year. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to halve inflation in early 2023, which calls for a fall to around 5% by the end of the year.

“These numbers reaffirm exactly why we must continue to work to lower inflation so that we can ease the pressure on families and businesses,” Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said.

Inflation has also spurred a wave of industrial activity in the public sector, most recently among junior doctors seeking a 35% salary increase to compensate for 10+ years of salaries not keeping up with their preferred inflation gauge.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund projected inflation in the UK to average 6.8% this year, which is not higher than Germany’s 6.2%, but the highest among major developed countries.

The CPI has been trending upwards in the UK on a regular basis, but the BoE and most economists are convinced that it will start to fall sharply from the current quarter as last year’s big energy price jumps following the Russian invasion of Ukraine are excluded from year-over-year comparisons.

“Wholesale gasoline prices are down 60 per cent from a year ago, while oil prices are down 30 per cent,” said Yael Serpin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

Producer price inflation, which measures changes in the price charged and paid by manufacturers and often drives changes in the CPI, fell sharply in March due to falling oil prices.

Producer production prices rose 8.7%, the smallest since October 2021, following an 11.9% rise in February, while raw material costs rose 7.6%, their slowest increase since March 2021.

Reuters graphics

Reporting: Andy Bruce and David Milliken; Compilation by William James

