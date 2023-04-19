US accuses Russians and Americans of malign influence campaign | Court News





Washington, DC The United States has charged four U.S. citizens and three Russian nationals with conducting a malign influence campaign, a move the Justice Department has called critical to protecting the country from foreign interference.

On Tuesday, the department accused Moscow of recruiting and funding US political groups to act as unregistered illegal agents of the Russian government.

Organizations that the US government says had ties to Russia include the African People’s Socialist Party and its Uhuru Movement (APSP), a self-proclaimed anti-colonialist organization based in St. Petersburg, Florida, as well as Black Hammer, a separatist marginal black. band.

Three APSP officials were charged on Tuesday, including Omali Yeshitela, the group’s chairman, whose home was raided by the FBI last year. Black Hammer leader Augustus Romain Jr, known as Gazi Kodzo, has also been charged.

Yeshitela has previously denied being a Russian agent, saying the US government is targeting him because of his activism.

This case is not about whether or not I went to Russia, or whether or not I have a position on the war in Ukraine that was the same as the Russians, Yeshitela wrote in an article in late 2022. This attack was perpetrated against us because we have always fought for the liberation of Africa and Africans everywhere.

Among the Russian citizens charged on Tuesday was Aleksandr Ionov. The Justice Department accused him of using a government-funded organization called the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR) to conduct an influence campaign in coordination with Russian security forces.

Two Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agents have also been charged for allegedly taking part in the push.

The Justice Department previously indicted Ionov last July for alleged interference in US politics. He then dismissed the charges as unfounded.

The Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to Al Jazeeras’ request for comment.

Earlier this year, the US State Department’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program offered up to $10 million for information about Ionov and others it accused of interfering. electoral.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department said Ionov and FSB officers conspired to directly and substantially influence democratic elections in the United States by covertly financing and directing the political campaign of a particular candidate for local office in Saint -Petersburg, Florida in 2019.

The press release does not specify the electoral race or the candidate in question. St. Petersburg held municipal elections in 2019, in which the APSP fielded a candidate who lost over 60% of the vote in the general election.

Today’s announcement paints a heartbreaking picture of the actions of the Russian government and the efforts of the FSB to interfere with our elections, sow discord in our country and ultimately recruit American citizens into their efforts, said Kurt Ronnow , a senior FBI official, in a statement.

All Americans should be deeply concerned about the tactics employed by the FSB and remain vigilant against any attempt to undermine our democracy.

It is unclear how Russia was trying to exert influence by forging ties with small US groups or trying to influence local elections in St. Petersburg, a city of 260,000 people.

The indictment says Ionov wrote a report to one of the FSB officers in 2020 saying the grassroots campaigns he supported in Florida lead to more effective campaigns in municipal elections and throw the foundations of a new electoral base.

Washington has long accused Moscow of trying to interfere in the US election and sow division in the country, allegations that Russia has denied. The United States is committed to suppressing what it calls Russian disinformation, including Ukrainian war propaganda.

Tuesday’s charges also coincided with a Russian court upholding the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Moscow, on espionage charges that the White House dismissed as ridiculous.

In a separate criminal complaint on Tuesday, the Justice Department charged Russian citizen Natalia Burlinova with acting illegally as a foreign agent in the United States.

Burlinova, a resident of Moscow, conspired with an FSB officer to recruit US citizens from academic and research institutions to travel to Russia to participate in a public diplomacy program called Meeting Russia, the Justice Department said. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/18/us-charges-russians-americans-for-malign-influence-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related