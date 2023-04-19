Netflix to expand US password crackdown in Q2 with paid sharing





Netflix has announced that it will stage a “wide rollout” of its paid sharing plan in Q2 2023, including in the US, aimed at converting profiteers borrowing someone else’s password into generating subscribers. of income.

The streamer announced the news when releasing its Q1 2023 earnings report. Previously, Netflix announced plans to launch a broader launch of the paid password sharing program in Q1. As part of Netflix’s crackdown on customers sharing passwords with people outside their household, the company plans to start blocking devices (after a while) that attempt to access a Netflix account without paying properly.

“In the first quarter, we launched paid sharing in four countries and are pleased with the results,” Netflix said in its first quarter shareholder letter. “We are planning a broad rollout, including in the US, in the second quarter.”

The paid sharing program will debut in the second quarter in the “vast majority” of countries where Netflix offers services, co-CEO Greg Peters said during the earnings interview, with prices varying by market.

The four markets he refers to are Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, where in February Netflix launched a “buy an additional member” option that allows primary account holders to pay a monthly fee additional for a sub-account for 1-2 people. they don’t live with it. This came after Netflix launched paid sharing trials in three Latin American countries (Chile, Costa Rica and Peru) last year. The number of Netflix paid subscriptions does not include “additional members”; instead, the total income of a master account and its sub-accounts results in a higher average income per membership.

Netflix said the decision to convert password users to paying members was producing a high volume of cancellations, impacting subscriber growth in the short term. “It’s not going to be a universally popular move,” Peters said during the Q4 2022 earnings interview in January, comparing it to a slight increase in churn when the company raised prices for its plans. streaming.

As of the last quarter of 2022, Netflix no longer provided subscriber growth estimates for the following quarter. However, he said he expected second-quarter paid net adds “roughly similar” to the first quarter, when he earned 1.75 million. The company provides financial guidance, but said the rollout of its paid sharing initiative and ad-supported plans “leads to below-average visibility.”

“As with Latin America, we see a cancellation reaction in every market when we announce [paid sharing plans], which impacts member growth in the near term,” the company said in the first quarter letter to shareholders. “But as borrowers start activating their own accounts and existing members add ‘additional member’ accounts, we’re seeing an increase in acquisitions and revenue.”

In Canada, which Netflix says is a “strong predictor” of behavior in the United States, its paying member base is now larger than before the launch of paid sharing, while revenue growth has accelerated and is now growing faster than in the United States.

“With each launch, we learn more about how best to roll out these changes and what matters most to members, especially maintaining travel/on-the-go viewing and allowing people to better control access to their accounts as well as transfer profiles. to separate accounts,” Netflix said. Instead of rolling out paid sharing plans broadly at the end of Q1, Netflix said it “found enough opportunities for improvement in these areas to move a broad rollout to Q2 to implement these As noted above, while this will shift some of the membership and revenue growth from Q2 to Q3, we believe this will result in better results for our members and our business. Paid sharing will ensure a larger revenue base from which we can grow as we improve our service.”

Netflix estimates that passwords are shared in violation of its rules with more than 100 million non-paying households worldwide. He first cited that figure a year ago, when the company told investors it was focused on generating revenue from users sharing passwords.

“A Netflix account is intended to be shared within a single household (people living in the same location as the account owner),” the company says in the customer support section of its site. “People outside of your household will need to create their own account to watch Netflix.” However, Netflix members can continue to access the service while traveling through their personal devices or connecting to a new TV (such as in a hotel or vacation rental).

