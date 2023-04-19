Army investigates vehicle crash that injured 7 US soldiers on German autobahn





The military is investigating an accident in Germany that injured seven soldiers on Monday after two military vehicles collided on a highway.

The unit commander, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, said none of the injuries were life-threatening. The soldiers’ conditions are unknown, although one was airlifted while the other six were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

While the army investigation is ongoing – in collaboration with German officials – an initial hypothesis from the service suggests that the two military vehicles were avoiding a civilian semi-trailer traveling on the same section of the A6 motorway at the exterior of Ursensollen, Germany, and then collided with each other.

The two military vehicles involved were a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle, or MRAP, and a Stryker equipped with an air defense system, also known as the Stryker Mobile Short Range Air Defense, according to Col. Martin L. O’Donnell, a spokesman. for US Army Europe and Africa.

“We believe that a local national semi-trailer somehow merged sharply, which then caused the vehicles to break or avoid, and the military vehicles collided with each other,” O said on Tuesday. ‘Donnell at Military.com. “No host country vehicles or anything like that were damaged in this incident.”

The vehicles “were involved in an accident [yesterday] while ferrying from Shipton Kaserne, a small U.S. Army post outside of Ansbach, Germany, to Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany,” O’Donnell said.

The M-SHORAD, as the air defense vehicle is called, is a relatively new variant of the Stryker, and the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, a subordinate of the 10th AAMDC was the first to test it and put it into service in 2021, according to O’Donnell.

Vehicle crashes, including those in the United States, are the single greatest risk of death for soldiers. Last year, Military.com reported that Army investigations revealed that deaths often occurred when soldiers were not wearing seat belts or other restraints, and that some accidents were caused by sleep deprivation and lack of training.

O’Donnell said “several” of the soldiers taken to local hospitals have been evacuated and released, but out of an abundance of caution others remain under observation and will soon be released.

“At 10 AAMDC, we want to thank all of the first responders for responding quickly and saving the lives of our soldiers,” Brigadier said. General Maurice Barnett, commander of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, said in a statement. “At this time, our focus is on the welfare of our soldiers and notifying their families. We make sure they have everything they need.

