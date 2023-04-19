Amazon is the #1 company to work for in 2023





For the third year in a row, Amazon ranked first on LinkedIn’s annual Best Companies list, which identifies the most desirable places to work and grow your career in the United States. Using data from LinkedIn’s 900 million members, the LinkedIn Top Companies list is designed to help professionals. identify the best companies to develop their career.

“We love working with passionate, customer-obsessed people from all walks of life who help build the future,” said Beth Galetti, senior vice president of People, eXperience, and Technology. LinkedIn company in the United States for the third year in a row thanks to the contributions of hundreds of thousands of Amazon employees across the country, and continue to work to improve every day for our employees, our customers and our partners. “

As part of Amazon’s commitment to our team, we are investing more than $1.2 billion to provide access to education and job training for more than 300,000 of our own employees by 2025 To achieve this goal, we continue to expand our professional training programs and add new offerings. For example, in 2022 we announced a new development program called the AWS Intelligence Initiative to provide employees with professional training for technical roles in AWS Dedicated Cloud Regions. We have expanded the range of programs available to employees through our Career Choices program. We also offer eligible U.S. employees prepaid tuition, new industry certifications, and foundational skills such as high school diploma and GED programs, as well as English proficiency programs. Last year, Career Choice enabled nearly 60,000 new participants to explore a range of opportunities, including starting or returning to school, learning new skills or earning industry certifications. Since its launch over 10 years ago, the program has had over 130,000 participants.

Amazon also offers a comprehensive benefits package to all regular full-time employees, which includes health insurance from day one, a 401(k) plan with company matching, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, free mental health support and access to subsidized job training opportunities. Amazon frontline workers start with an average starting wage of $19 an hour, more than double the federal minimum wage. Amazon employees are also encouraged to take on different roles to take on new challenges and learn new skills. Our internal transfer opportunities and other expanding career development programs help all employees build their careers. It’s another part of our commitment to empowering employees through career opportunities and mobility.

For six consecutive years, LinkedIn has ranked Amazon among the top three American companies to work for. LinkedIn also recognized Amazon as one of the top companies in its global rankings in Japan (#1), Spain (#1), India (#2), UK (#2), in Italy (No. 2) and Australia. (#4) and Germany (#4). Additionally, Amazon currently ranks No. 2 on Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list and No. 8 on the Drucker Institute’s Best Managed Companies in the United States. Amazon was also selected by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers.

Amazon has been recognized as one of Europe’s Top Employers by the Top Employers Institute, and Business Todays listed Amazon on its Great Places to Work list in India. And for the fifth year, Amazon was ranked among the best places to work for LGBTQ equality last year by the Human Rights Campaigns Corporate Equality Index.

Learn more about LinkedIn ranking and methodology, or explore jobs at Amazon.

