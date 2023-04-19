UK Inflation Holds 10% as Bread Rise to Record Levels. Here’s Why It’s Hard To Win





London CNN —

UK inflation stayed above 10% in March, well above the US and Europe, as bread prices rose at a record pace.

Consumer prices rose 10.1 per cent last month from a year ago, down slightly from 10.4 per cent in February, the National Statistical Office said Wednesday.

Falling car fuel costs were offset by sharp increases in food prices. Food prices rose 19.2% year-over-year, the highest rate in 45 years through March. And at 19.4%, bread and cereal recorded the highest annual inflation rate since records began in 1989, ONS said.

Fruit, vegetable and sugar prices have risen as poor harvests in Europe and North Africa have reduced availability and a weaker pound has made imports more expensive, according to Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium. . Britain imports nearly half of its food.

Excluding unstable food and energy costs, core inflation was unchanged at 6.2% in March.

Overall inflation in the US and Europe is less noticeable. U.S. prices rose 5% year-over-year in March. Across the 20 countries that use the euro, the annualized inflation rate fell to 6.9% in March, but core inflation and food price inflation reached record highs of 5.7% and 15.5% respectively.

Inflation in the UK has remained at a higher level than elsewhere, as the UK has survived the worst of the same energy shock as the eurozone and a more severe labor shortage than the US. Ruth Gregory, deputy head of the UK economist at Capital Economics, said in a memo.

Unlike the United States, the UK is a net importer of energy. It also relies more on gas than many of its European neighbors, leaving it more exposed to price spikes following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Energy has been the UK’s Achilles’ heel in terms of inflation over the past year, said Martin Beck, senior economic adviser at the EY ITEM Club. Almost all economic activities use energy in one way or another. Britain has caused inflation across the board because it is exposed to more expensive gas.

According to Beck, gas accounts for around 60% of UK household energy consumption, compared to just 40% in the euro area.

Also, some euro area governments have capped prices earlier and to a greater extent than the UK, Gregory said.

Inflation in the UK was sustained by low unemployment and a shortage of workers, which led to strong wage increases despite not keeping pace with rising prices.

According to ONS data, in the three months to February 2023, the year-over-year increase in regular salaries excluding bonuses was 6.6%. By comparison, average hourly wages in the US rose 4.2% in March. In the eurozone, hourly wages increased by 5.1% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year.

Limited labor supply in the UK due in part to Brexit not being an issue in the US or Europe [euro area]Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the rise in long-term illness continued to increase wage pressure.

He added that long wait times for treatment at the UK’s National Health Service were partly to blame for more and more people leaving the workforce.

According to ONS, between June and August 2022, around 2.5 million people reported long-term illness as a major cause of economic inactivity, up from about 2 million in 2019.

The good news is that UK inflation is expected to decline sharply for the remainder of the year as lower wholesale gas prices affect household energy bills.

Lisa Hooker, head of consumer markets at PwC, has already said she expects April to bring better news.

She pointed out that major supermarkets have already started cutting prices for everyday commodities such as milk.

The EY ITEM Club’s Beck expects fourth-quarter headline inflation to be around 3%, which would be in line with the government’s goal of cutting inflation in half this year. He said inflation in the UK would start to fall faster than in Europe from April.

However, it may take longer for core inflation to fall in the UK, according to Capital Economics’ Gregory. This supports our view that the Bank of England will raise rates to 4.5% from the current 4.25% and keep them there throughout the year, she noted. Upside risks to interest rates are probably greater in the UK than elsewhere.

