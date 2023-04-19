US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) American-made Patriot missiles have arrived in Ukraine, the country’s defense minister said on Wednesday, providing Kiev with a long-sought new shield against Russian airstrikes that have devastated cities and civilian infrastructure .

The United States agreed in October to send the surface-to-air systems, which can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles such as those Russia has used to bomb residential areas and the Ukrainian power grid.

Today our beautiful Ukrainian skies become safer, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a tweet.

The missiles are the latest contribution from Western allies, who have also pledged tanks, artillery and some types of combat aircraft as Ukraine prepares for an expected counteroffensive.

Reznikov thanked the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, without saying how many missile systems were delivered or when they arrived.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said late Tuesday that the delivery of the systems would be a landmark event, allowing the Ukrainians to take out Russian targets from a greater distance.

The German federal government’s website on Tuesday listed a Patriot system among military items delivered to Ukraine last week. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock confirmed this to lawmakers in Berlin on Wednesday.

Germany also delivered the second of four IRIS-T medium-range air defense systems it promised last year, Baerbock said.

Reznikov said he first requested Patriot systems when he visited the United States in August 2021, five months before Russia’s full-scale invasion and seven years after Russia illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. He described owning the system as a dream, but said he was told in the United States at the time that it was impossible.

Ukrainian personnel have been trained on the Patriot Battery, which requires up to 90 troops to operate and maintain.

Our air defenders mastered (the Patriot systems) as much as they could. And our partners have kept their word, wrote Reznikov.

Experts have warned that the effectiveness of the systems is limited and may not significantly change the shape of the war, although it will add to Ukraine’s arsenal against its greatest enemy.

The Patriot was first deployed by the United States in the 1980s. The system costs about $4 million per missile and launchers cost about $10 million each, analysts say. At such a cost, it is not beneficial to use the Patriot to shoot down the smaller, cheaper Iranian drones that Russia buys and uses in Ukraine.

In other developments on Wednesday, China denied recent reports that Chinese drones had been found on Ukrainian battlefields. China has insisted it will not help arm Russia, one of its key allies.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that Beijing maintains strict control over the export of drones in line with international standards preventing them from being used for non-peaceful purposes.

China, which has repeatedly criticized U.S. and other countries’ support for Ukraine as adding fuel to the flames of war, has an objective and just stance and seeks peace, according to the communicated.

Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had recently visited Moscow-controlled regions of Ukraine in southern Kherson and the easternmost provinces of Lugansk.

The purpose of the trip was to meet the military, whom I did not want to distract long and long distance from the deployment of the units they command, he said.

Kyiv officials reported daily civilian, but not military, casualties from Russian bombing.

At least four civilians were killed and 27 others injured on Tuesday and overnight, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported.

A 50-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were killed in a Russian airstrike on a border town in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in televised remarks.

Russian forces launched 12 rocket, artillery, mortar, tank and drone attacks on the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, killing a civilian at a market in central Kherson, the the region’s eponymous capital, and a nearby school, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A woman was killed and another injured in northern Ukraine after Russian forces shelled the border village of Richki with multiple rocket launchers, the local military administration said.

Russian forces also fired explosive drones at the Odessa region in southern Ukraine.

___ Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, Christopher Bodeen in Beijing, and Geir Moulson in Berlin, contributed to this report.

___ Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

