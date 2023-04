The new MG7 appeared as a rival to the BMW 3 Series at the Shanghai Auto Show

Ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, much of the excitement from MG is about the Cyberster Roadster, but the car only appeared on video and the MG7 made its public debut on stage.

The MG7 still makes quite an impact, with elongated hatchback proportions similar to the Audi A7, and its 4,884mm length puts it between BMW’s 3 Series and 5 Series sedans.

The 2,778mm wheelbase means plenty of overhangs, especially at the rear where an aggressive haunch leads to a new rear spoiler. As on the A7, it is a three-piece unit with the spoiler not only rising with speed, but also growing in width as it rises. When the owner opens the car, the spoiler also unfolds to greet you.

The low front end features a bold latticework grille flanking the deep air intakes, while LED headlamps sweep backwards along the side of the car. The large MG Octagon sits just above the grille in front of the bonnet. A five-spoke alloy and four exhaust pipes complete the sporty look.

The interior is an example of how well MG can do the upmarket, with sleek twin panels across the front of the dashboard to offer a nice blend of style and quality, and driver instruments and infotainment. It has an audio system supplied by Bose and a tall, full-length glass roof.

Looking at the tailpipes at the back, you can tell it’s a petrol car, not an electric car. As for the engine, you can choose between a 2.0-litre turbo with 254 hp and 405 Nm or a 1.5 turbo with 183 hp and 300 Nm. Drivers can up their excitement with the X-Power button, which enhances the engine note and sharpens the steering response.

The sad news is that the MG7 is unlikely to become a branded range-topper in the UK unless some form of electrification is offered. It is unlikely to be economically viable in the UK due to the extra engineering work and right-handed conversion required of hybrid technology.

