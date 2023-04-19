US can sue Halkbank over Iran sanctions





Halkbank in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Kemel Uzel | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Halkbank, which is owned by the Turkish government, is not immune from indictment in federal court in New York under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976 for allegedly allegedly violated US economic sanctions against Iran.

But the Supreme Court referred to a federal appeals court the question of whether Halkbank can still claim sovereign immunity from suits in the United States under common law.

This raises the possibility that the Supreme Court will be called upon again in the future to rule on the legality of the lawsuits.

The indictment in federal court in Manhattan alleges that senior Turkish and Iranian officials participated in the sanctions evasion scheme with Halkbank and its executives.

“In Halkbank’s view, a purely commercial enterprise directly and majority owned by a foreign state could engage in criminal acts affecting U.S. citizens and threatening U.S. national security without facing any criminal liability in court. Americans,” Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the majority opinion, in which he was joined by six other justices.

“Nothing in the FSIA supports this result,” Kavanaugh wrote.

However, the Supreme Court asked the United States Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reconsider a request by Halkbank to dismiss the lawsuit based on a common law immunity argument.

The Supreme Court has previously recognized that a civil lawsuit not governed by FSIA may still be barred under foreign sovereign immunity under the so-called common law.

The US government argued that the ban would not apply to criminal prosecutions against a business entity such as Halkbank.

Halkbank did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Supreme Court’s decision.

Judge Neil Gorsuch filed a separate opinion which partly agreed with the majority but also partly dissented. Judge Samuel Alito joined Gorsuch in his opinion, which says he disagrees with the majority decision that “the FSIA rules only apply to civil matters.”

“The same law that we routinely use to analyze sovereign immunity in civil cases also applies in criminal cases,” Gorsuch wrote.

He added that the majority’s decision “unduly complicates the law for no good reason”, saying he would have come to the same conclusion the 2nd Circuit had previously reached, “this case against Halkbank can continue”.

Halkbank was indicted in October 2019 by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court for allegedly conspiring for years to evade US economic sanctions on Iran by laundering billions of dollars in Iranian oil and gas money.

At the time of the indictment, John Demers, then assistant attorney general for national security, said: “This is one of the most serious violations of sanctions against Iran that we have seen, and no company should not profit from circumventing our laws or endangering our national security”.

In October 2017, a Turkish-Iranian gold trader named Reza Zarrab pleaded guilty to seven counts related to the scheme.

In January 2018, former Halkbank deputy chief executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla was found guilty at trial on five of the six counts he was charged with.

Fix: Former Halkbank deputy chief executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla was found guilty in January 2018 at trial on five of the six counts he was charged with. An earlier version misspelled its name.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/19/supreme-court-says-turkey-owned-bank-can-be-prosecuted-for-iran-sanctions-violations.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related