US Space Command Business Integration Office Draws Corporate Interest





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. A U.S. Space Command office created in March to better integrate commercial capabilities is already attracting corporate interest, according to Commander General James Dickinson.

The Combined Joint Commercial Integration Office, located at SPACECOM Headquarters, links the work of the Joint Task Force Space Defense Commercial Operations Cell at Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado and the Commercial Integration Cell at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Both are already engaged with private sector space companies.

The business operations cell focuses on space domain awareness and the integration cell works primarily with satellite communications companies. Dickinson said the new headquarters-level office created synergy between the two organizations and elevated their work in an effort to help the command adopt commercial technology more quickly.

The idea is how to take what the commercial market has today, how does that support US Space Command and our allies and partnerships around the world, he told a panel discussion media on April 18 at the Space Foundations Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo. These are capabilities, quite frankly, that could be available today or in the not-too-distant future.

SPACECOM’s approach to engaging with industry has been successful, he said, noting that new companies are lining up to work with the command. A spokesperson told C4ISRNET that the command has partnered with 10 companies through its Business Integration Cell and is pursuing agreements with eight others.

The creation of the office comes just over a year after Space Command released a business integration strategy. The document provides a framework for integrating trade capabilities in a way that helps address high-priority capability gaps.

Meanwhile, the Pentagons’ chief technology officer creates a program to understand how the Department of Defense can be a better partner for private sector space companies.

During remarks April 18 at the conference, Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu highlighted the effort, which will be led by Lindsay Millard, the senior director of space at the Shyus office. The program will focus on understanding the barriers to adoption of commercial technology and how to quickly transfer these capabilities into the department and make them available to international allies.

We need to leverage the diversity of innovative ideas and products available in the commercial sector to complement the DoD space and deliver capabilities to our warfighter at a much faster rate, Shyu said. We cannot maintain competitiveness in space by relying strictly on DoD space programs.

Courtney Albon is C4ISRNET’s space and emerging technologies reporter. She has covered the US military since 2012, with a focus on the air force and space force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense’s most significant acquisition, budget and policy challenges.

