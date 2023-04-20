US Supreme Court Delays Ruling on Abortion Pill Restrictions Until Friday | United States Supreme Court





The Supreme Court on Wednesday briefly extended an order for the now widely available abortifacient drug mifepristone, as justices weigh a lower court decision to impose restrictions that would severely limit access to the most common method of ending pregnancies. .

Judge Samuel Alito issued the order on Wednesday, effectively preserving the status quo until midnight Friday. Alito offered no explanation for the extension delaying the courts’ decision, which was originally expected on Wednesday evening.

The brief prescription was the latest development in a legal showdown initiated by abortion opponents seeking to revoke the pill’s approval by the 23-year-old Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Earlier this month, Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Texas federal judge, said the FDA improperly approved the drug in 2000, effectively saying it should be pulled from the market even where abortion remains legal.

The Biden administration appealed in federal court, where a divided three-judge panel said mifepristone could remain available, but imposed several barriers to accessing and administering the drug.

Following the appeal ruling, the Justice Department sought emergency relief from the Supreme Court, asking the justices to block a lower court ruling that would have dramatically curtailed access to the pill in reversing a series of regulatory measures on mifepristone that the FDA eased, starting in 2016.

The break gives judges more time to consider arguments and consider restrictions ordered by the lower court, which include limiting the use of mifepristone after seven weeks of pregnancy, it is currently approved for 10 weeks and banning courier delivery.

If the judges allow the appeals court ruling to stand, the Biden administration argued, it would severely limit the accessibility of mifepristone to women who seek it and providers who dispense it, causing chaos.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, representing a coalition of doctors and anti-abortion medical groups that brought the case, urged the court to let the restrictions take effect immediately.

Complicating the matter, a Washington state federal judge, Thomas Rice, issued a conflicting ruling in a separate lawsuit brought by Democratic attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia. The order, which Rice reaffirmed after the appeal decision in the Texas case, prevented the FDA from limiting the availability of mifepristone in those states.

Earlier Wednesday, GenBioPro, the maker of a generic version of mifepristone, sued the FDA in a bid to keep the drug on the market. In a Supreme Court filing, the FDA wrote that under the appeal ruling, the generic version of the drug, which was approved for use in 2019, would cease to be approved altogether.

The company says it supplies about two-thirds of the pills used for medical abortions in the United States.

Since the fall of Roe v Wade, which protected the right to abortion, more than a dozen states have banned or severely restricted abortion. But several states have taken steps to protect abortion rights, frustrating those who have pushed for a national ban.

As access to abortion becomes increasingly difficult, attention has turned to medical abortion. Mifepristone is the first pill in a two-drug regimen to end pregnancies, a method that now accounts for more than half of abortions in the United States, surpassing surgical procedures.

Decades of research have concluded that mifepristone and misoprostol, abortion pills widely used in the United States, are safe and effective.

Voters are widely opposed to efforts to restrict access to abortion pills, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted after the Texas court ruling. Only 28% of Americans and only 38% of Republicans support such attempts, he found. A Pew Research Center survey found that, by a two-to-one margin, Americans think abortion drugs should be legal.

Abortion opponents took their case to Amarillo, Texas, a division with only one federal district judge: Kacsmaryk, who previously worked for the First Liberty Institute, a group of conservative Christian legal activists.

In his ruling, Kacsmaryk adopted the rhetoric of anti-abortion activists, calling medical abortion a chemical abortion and the fetus an unborn human. Experts and researchers say his decision, which cited blog posts and included handpicked data, was based on flawed science.

Reproductive rights activists say a Supreme Court decision not to block restrictions while the appeals process progresses would have dangerous and far-reaching consequences for women, including those who live in states where the right to abortion is protected.

From a patient and provider perspective, there are really only two outcomes of what’s before the court, Carrie Flaxman, senior director of public policy and legal litigation at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said. to reporters on Tuesday.

People will still be able to access high-quality, evidence-based abortion care or that care will be compromised.

She added: If the Supreme Court does not step in and block the decisions below, the majority of the mifepristone supply could disappear.

