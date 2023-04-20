WATCH: At House hearing, watchdog warns US money could flow to Taliban





WASHINGTON (AP) The watchdog of U.S. aid to Afghanistan warned lawmakers on Wednesday that U.S. aid to the country could be diverted to the Taliban as he accused the Biden administration of obstructing his efforts of investigation.

Unfortunately, as I sit here today, I cannot assure this committee or the American taxpayer that we are not currently funding the Taliban, said John Sopko, the Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction, before the House Oversight Committee. Nor can I assure you that the Taliban are not diverting the money we send to the intended recipients, who are poor Afghans.

Sopko’s stunning revelation comes as House Republicans are using the power of their new majority to hold the Biden administration accountable for its handling of the chaotic US withdrawal in August 2021.

It also comes a week after the White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of the so-called hotwash of US policies around the end of the nations longest war, taking little responsibility for its own actions and saying that President Joe Biden was severely constrained by the decisions of former President Donald Trump.

Republicans, who have called Bidens’ handling of Afghanistan a disaster and a stunning failure of leadership, have criticized the State Department and Pentagon’s after-action review and reports as partisan. The White House privately forwarded the reports to Congress last week, but they remain highly classified and will not be made public.

Sopko originally started the job in 2012 to oversee US spending in Afghanistan when there was a heavy US presence in the country. But since the withdrawal, the IG’s work has shifted to overseeing the more than $8 billion spent on Afghanistan. The lack of a US military presence in the country has made it almost impossible to track the large sums of money entering the country, Sopko said.

He testified before Congress on Wednesday that the job is more complicated by the fact that the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development have not cooperated with his investigation since the withdrawal and asked for help from lawmakers. to have access to the necessary documents and testimonies.

We cannot accept a situation where agencies are allowed to choose what information an IG gets, or who an IG can interview, or what an IG can report, Sopko said in his opening testimony. If allowed to continue, it will end SIGAR’s work in Afghanistan but also end Congress’s access to independent and credible oversight of any administration.

Sopko, who previously served in House and Senate oversight roles, said he had never seen this level of obfuscation and backwardness from any of the other previous administrations.

Republicans were quick to join in Sopko’s criticism of the administration. Even a Democrat on the committee, Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., said he regretted the agencies’ refusal to cooperate.

I will publicly state and urge these three agencies today to cooperate more so that we are not able to hear what we heard today or in a position of frustration as I am right now, said Mfume to Sopko during the hearing.

The White House convened the hearing on Wednesday, led by Oversight Chairman James Comer, in another example of political stunts by House Republicans.

You can expect them to continue to falsely claim that the Biden administration obstructed surveillance despite the fact that we provided thousands of pages of documents, analysis, spreadsheets and written responses to questions, as well as hundreds of briefings to bipartisan members and staff. and public testimony to Congress from senior officials, while constantly providing updates and information to many inspectors general, Ian Sams, spokesman for the White House Attorney’s Office, said in a statement.

A USAID spokesperson said Wednesday that the agency consistently provided SIGAR responses to hundreds of questions, as well as thousands of pages of responsive documents, analysis and spreadsheets describing dozens of programs. part of the US government’s reconstruction effort in Afghanistan.

A State Department request for comment was not immediately returned.

Since the pullout, SIGAR has released several reports, nearly all critical of both Biden and Trump’s handling of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in its final months.

Over the past two years, Sopko said its staff had requested numerous documents and interviews with officials involved in the takedown but had been blocked. He said the requests were for information about the evacuation and resettlement of Afghan nationals as well as ongoing humanitarian assistance and questions about whether that assistance could be transferred to the Taliban.

It sounds like you’re a Republican member of Congress because Republican members of Congress send letters to the administration and we also don’t get responses, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Sopko during of his testimony.

Despite the so-called blockage, Sopko said he and his agents were able to compile interviews with about 800 current and former U.S. employees who were involved in both the war in Afghanistan and the pullout.

I think we had more sources in Afghanistan than all the other IGs and the GAO combined. So we always try to get that information, but the best information, like the actual contract data, and actually the names of the people is the best and it should, by law, come from the state and AID, Sopko said.

