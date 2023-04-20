US Sanctions Nicaraguan Judges Who Stripped Dissenting Citizenship | Business and Economy News





The sanctions come as the government of President Daniel Ortega faces persistent allegations of silencing dissent.

The United States has announced sanctions against three Nicaraguan judges for their role in stripping hundreds of political activists and dissidents of their citizenship, as the Nicaraguan government faces allegations of stifling opposition.

In a press release on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the judges had helped facilitate government repression and the stripping of citizenship of more than 300 Nicaraguans.

The United States is taking new steps to hold accountable the perpetrators of the Nicaraguan regime’s repressive actions, Blinken said in a press release.

The Nicaraguan government, led by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, has been criticized by the United Nations and human rights groups like Amnesty International for using the justice system to target opponents. policies.

We will continue to use the diplomatic and economic tools available to promote accountability for the abuses of the Ortega-Murillo regimes, Blinken added.

Today, on the 5th anniversary of the wave of violent repression by the Ortega-Murillo regimes, the United States sanctioned three Nicaraguan judges implicated in the stripping of citizenship from more than 300 Nicaraguans, leaving many of those people stateless.

Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 19, 2023

In February, Nicaragua released 222 political prisoners, sending them into exile in the United States. Lawmakers then voted to revoke their citizenship, threatening to render them stateless.

A week later, a Nicaraguan court also revoked the citizenship of 94 exiled dissidents in a move condemned as illegal by the UN refugee agency.

The sanctions target Nicaraguan judges Nadia Camila Tardencilla Rodriguez, Ernesto Leonel Rodriguez Mejia and Octavio Ernesto Rothschuh Andino, whom Blinken said were directly responsible for the controversial ruling that left many of those people stateless.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International released a report indicating that the Ortega government has sought to consolidate power through various means, including the excessive use of force, the use of criminal laws to unfairly criminalize activists and dissidents, attacks on civil society and forced exile.

The report was released on the fifth anniversary of national protests in Nicaragua in 2018, when citizens took to the streets to demonstrate against austerity measures and social security cuts.

The government responded to these protests with a deadly crackdown that killed hundreds.

The report says that since then the government has found ways to expand and reinvent patterns of repression and to eliminate critical voices, including independent media, civil society groups and political opponents from the sphere. public.

The Nicaraguan government also on Tuesday rescinded its endorsement of the European Union ambassador to the country, following a statement in which the EU raised concerns about the rule of law in Nicaragua.

