Revealed: US Grounded Chinese Drones Despite Security Warnings | Technology





Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Taipei, Taiwan A US government agency has grounded its fleet of drones over fears China could use the unmanned aircraft to spy despite internal warnings that a ban would actually increase security risks, sources reveal. documents obtained by Al Jazeera.

The US Department of the Interior (DOI) also ignored warnings that the ban could hamper wildfire-fighting efforts, months before officials reported the restrictions were making firefighting more difficult. difficult and dangerous, according to the documents.

The DOI, which manages public lands and resources in the United States, ordered the temporary grounding of drones made in China or containing Chinese parts in October 2019 amid deep suspicion of Chinese technology in the United States. in the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

Then-Home Secretary David Bernhardt formalized the ban in January 2020 with an indefinite order grounding the nation’s entire fleet of 810 unmanned aircraft (UAV) systems. DOI whose uses include natural disaster response, geological surveys, and wildlife population monitoring until cybersecurity, technology, and national production concerns are adequately addressed.

The order, which follows years of warnings that drones issued by companies such as Shenzhen-based DJI could covertly send data to Beijing, included exceptions for emergency uses, such as forest fire fighting and search and rescue missions.

DOI officials have raised concerns about the negative consequences of the grounding of its drone fleet [US Department of Interior]

But a DOI briefing on the drone program, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, shows officials at the time expressed concern that grounding the drones , which were almost all Chinese-made or contained Chinese parts, would force the department to rely on ill-equipped contractors to guard against cybersecurity risks.

Offices will likely use end product contracts to obtain data that would otherwise have been [sic] obtained by the DOI UAS fleet, Mark Bathrick, then director of the Office of Aviation Services, said in the briefing paper.

The increased risk to the Department is that many commercial UAS vendors use the same Chinese DJI drones as DOI, but without the custom DOI UAS security specification software, firmware, and hardware found in DJI DOI drones.

The briefing also said that DOI personnel responsible for firefighting operations had expressed concern that the inability to make planned purchases of new drones, train new drone operators and conduct flights of preparation would harm preparations for the 2020 fire year.

The DOI later internally acknowledged that the cancellation of drone purchases reduced its ability to conduct controlled fires and put more human pilots at risk during the 2020 fire season, according to a 2020 Financial Times report that quoted an internal memo from the time.

The briefing obtained by Al Jazeera is dated October 30, 2019, the day after the initial DOI order, but emails in the documents show that advice on the downsides of restricting drone purchases was sought on behalf of Bernhardt at least 12 days earlier.

Then-Home Secretary David Bernhardt ordered the grounding of the department’s drone fleet in 2020 amid concerns about alleged security threats posed by Chinese technology. [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Steven Aftergood, director of the Federation of American Scientists Project on Government Secrecy, said the DOI appears to have unwittingly tied itself into a political knot, fraught with unintended consequences.

I suppose this can be understood as part of an ongoing reassessment of the economic and security challenges posed by China, Aftergood told Al Jazeera.

And if perceptions of the Chinese threat turn out to be exaggerated, then, in retrospect, this will be seen as a form of moral panic. But ever since the 2019 order to ground Chinese-made drones, it seems the overriding theme was confusion.

Bernhardt, who returned to work in the private sector in 2021, said the exceptions he included in his order addressed concerns raised by some ministry officials.

After reviewing the material, I think it’s safe to say that I am satisfied that the exemption in the ordinance and approval process that has been developed by PMB [Office of Policy, Management and Budget] for use addressed the concerns you described in 2020, Bernhard told Al Jazeera.

Emails show that advice on the downsides of restricting drone purchases was sought on behalf of then Home Secretary David Bernhardt before the drone fleet was grounded. [US Department of Interior]

Bathrick, the former DOI official who wrote the briefing outlining the potential risks of grounding the drone fleet, did not respond to requests for comment.

A DOI spokesperson did not respond to questions about whether the grounding of the drone fleet has resulted in greater contractor use or created security risks, but said the department has updated updated its drone policy, including protection against unacceptable risk, last year after extensive review.

Under the updated policy announced in October, the DOI banned future purchases of drones from adversarial nations, while allowing the resumption of non-emergency missions using the existing fleet after determining that the risks could be mitigated at an acceptable level.

A DJI spokesperson dismissed suggestions that its drones pose security risks.

A large number of government agencies in the United States continue to rely on DJI drones and use them in their daily work, a spokesperson told Al Jazeera.

This includes a host of law enforcement partners and first responders, who know they can trust our products because they are safe and secure. Our cybersecurity/privacy practices have been confirmed by several independent third parties in the United States and elsewhere since 2017.

Washington’s efforts to restrict Chinese companies continued under President Joe Biden, who escalated the trade and technology war with China that began under Trump.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) in October added DJI, which is the world’s largest commercial drone maker, to a blacklist of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military.

In March, a bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation banning all US federal agencies from buying drones made or assembled in adversarial countries, including China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2023/4/19/us-ignored-own-security-warnings-to-ground-chinese-drones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos