China may ‘wither’ US food production, expert warns





Gordon Chang, a senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, unpacks various actions by the Chinese that threaten US national security in Mornings with Maria.

China’s influence over the US agricultural industry has become a heightened concern, particularly following a Chinese spy craft flying over the country earlier this year.

“We absolutely have to be concerned about Chinese investment in our agricultural sector,” Gordon Chang, senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute and China expert, said Wednesday in “Mornings with Maria.” “You remember a few years ago China was sending seeds of invasive species to the United States, unsolicited. Now, if the Chinese had more and more agriculture, they could very well plant those seeds and hurt American food production.”

The surveillance plane’s one-day flight across the country in February has reignited concerns among experts and lawmakers over China’s continued efforts to buy land across the United States, with some voices observing a pattern of alleged espionage activities near US military sites.

As of this month, 11 states have considered banning Chinese investment in US farmland and four states – Arkansas, Idaho, Utah and Virginia – have passed restrictions. Lawmakers in North Dakota and Montana also passed bans to protect national security.

North Carolina, however, could join that list after the world’s largest pork producer with operations across Hog Country came under renewed scrutiny for its ties to a Chinese company.

OKLAHOMA GOP SENATOR SOUNDS THE ALARM OVER CHINA’S AGRICULTURAL LAND PURCHASES: US NEEDS TO ‘BE CAREFUL’

Smithfield Foods is coming under greater scrutiny for its ties to China’s WH Group. (Reuters pictures)

Smithfield Foods, headquartered in Smithfield, Va., was acquired 10 years ago by WH Group, a Chinese meat and food processing company.

Sources said the acquisition raises many national security concerns, especially given the increasingly strained relationship between China and the United States. The deal was funded by the Bank of China, which is the government-backed bank of the Communist Party of China. Another concern was China’s national intelligence laws, which require all Chinese citizens and entities to cooperate with authorities in the communist country.

THE CHINESE COMPANY’S NORTH DAKOTA CORN MILL PROJECT WAS CANCELED BY GRAND FORKS, PROVOKING CHEERS OF “UNITED STATES!” »

FOX Business’ Lydia Hu reported that many national security experts, including former adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, fear the deal has left Smithfield “vulnerable.”

The pork and meat producer, however, denied any idea that the Chinese Communist Party had any influence on their business.

Smithfield defended its position, pointing out that it employs 40,000 workers, owns 500 US farms and works with more than 2,000 local hog farmers. Additionally, the company estimates that only 30% of its pork product is re-exported to China each year.

FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on China’s growing influence on US farmland as Smithfield Foods comes under new scrutiny for its ties to a Chinese company.

“If you look at the investment in Smithfield from our parent company WH Group, over the last 10 years our employment in the United States has increased,” Smithfield Foods vice president Jim Monroe told Hu. “Our profitability has steadily increased. Their investments in capital projects to improve our farms, our manufacturing platform, all of those things have improved. It’s good for American agriculture.”

Asked about a “contingency plan” should China and the United States ever engage in conflict, Smithfield declined to speculate.

Questions remain about what could happen to U.S. pork production and thousands of jobs if there were a conflict between the two nations.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

Kayla Bailey of FOX Business contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/china-blight-us-food-production-expert-warns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos