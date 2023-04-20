American football must fight anti-gay chant against Mexico





An anti-gay chant heard at the Mexico games has led to a new policy to try to stop it at international matches in the United States Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Wednesday, the long-running rivalry between the United States Men’s National Team and Mexico will open a new chapter. For the first time in a game involving these two teams, a US Soccer Federation policy prohibiting discriminatory chants will be in effect. When the game at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona kicks off, it will then be revealed just how serious the USSF is about eliminating an ugly aspect that has long marred the rivalry.

The problem has been the anti-gay slur in Spanish that fans shout during games when there is an opposition goal kick. This slur is a vulgar slur considered offensive to the LGBTQIA+ community. Since the 2014 World Cup, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) – which oversees the country’s national teams – has been repeatedly fined by FIFA due to the prevalence of chanting at Mexican matches.

The FMF – with the help of its own players – has repeatedly made public service announcements to drown out the chanting, but it continues to be heard. Last January, FIFA fined FMF $108,000 for singing at the 2022 World Cup in El Tri’s games against Saudi Arabia and Poland. FIFA also previously forced Mexico to play a World Cup qualifier in September 2021 against Jamaica without fans as punishment for their failure to stem the chant.

The Mexican national team has long been a huge draw in the United States, often playing in front of near-full crowds at NFL stadiums. As such, it is common to hear the chant at El Tri matches held in the United States. Now, the US Soccer policy, approved by the USSF board of directors in May 2022, will be the last attempt to thwart it.

The measure was brought forward by board member John Collins, who said his motivation was simple.

“We wanted to take leadership on this issue and lead the world on this,” Collins told ESPN in reference to the discriminatory chanting issue. “We wanted to do the right thing. At some point, people have to put principles before profit.”

The policy, which is specifically focused on international games played in the United States and does not apply to domestic league games, prohibits “any derogatory chanting relating to race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and/or sex, or any other chanting deemed to otherwise violate the human rights of any match participant or spectator.”

And what could be the penalty for a team if its fans start chanting? This team will not be allowed to play an international match in the United States for a period of two years. A second violation will result in a five-year ban from playing an international match in the United States. A third offense will result in a permanent ban. A similar ban, along with the forfeiture of a performance bond, is issued to third-party match promoters if it is deemed that they have not done enough to prevent discriminatory chants.

The policy also allows fans to file an expedited grievance, which would go to arbitration, with US Soccer if they can show occurrences of chanting at any game.

Matches such as the 2021 Nations League Final between Mexico and USMNT have been marred by fans shouting an anti-gay chant. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty ImagesDoes American football have its own rule?

Prior to Wednesday’s game, there had been debate within USSF circles as to whether the policy actually applied in this case. As recently as last weekend, one view was that it was only intended for matches hosted by third-party promoters.

After a series of internal discussions following ESPN’s request for clarification, it was decided that the policy did indeed apply for this match, leading to a new statement on Monday.

“US Soccer takes the issue of discriminatory behavior seriously and strictly prohibits derogatory chanting,” the federation said on Monday. “We are following and will fully enforce the 521-2 policy in this game and all games to come. Together with FMF and [Soccer United Marketing]We have worked proactively to prevent any discriminatory chanting at our upcoming game by communicating the Fan Code of Conduct to attendees prior to the event and will continue this communication onsite.”

In a statement to ESPN on Tuesday, the FMF said: “We are aware of the USSF’s policy regarding discriminatory behavior at international matches. The FMF has zero tolerance for discriminatory, offensive or abusive behavior. For more than five years, the FMF has worked in both Mexico and the United States to eradicate discriminatory behavior at soccer games through proactive fan messaging before games, as well as extensive in-game efforts.

“These efforts included educational videos, direct emails, stadium announcements, signage and social media campaigns. For all of our matches, the FMF also works closely with game officials and local law enforcement to implement the FIFA/CONCACAF Three-Step Protocol.

“As part of FMF’s ongoing commitment to educating fans and eliminating discriminatory behavior in stadiums across North America, we will continue to coordinate closely with US Soccer to ensure matches are a safe space. for all the fans.”

SUM, which is the MLS marketing arm that has also worked with both national teams, said: “Soccer United Marketing has a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination, offensive language, abusive behavior and of inequality and will continue to work to eradicate offensive behavior and language from the stands.”

While SUM helps with game day logistics, Wednesday’s game is promoted by the USSF itself, which is critical as it hands over responsibility for policy enforcement – ​​including any banning decisions. potential – only to the federation.

This also leads to the biggest pregame question: would the USSF dare invoke the nuclear option on the chant if heard on Wednesday, and ban Mexico from playing games in the United States for two years ?

On closer reading, there are two glaring shortcomings. A USSF source says that as long as their Mexican counterparts make a good faith effort to minimize the chances of the chanting occurring, there will be no penalties.

Likewise, it’s unclear what line must actually be crossed – whether it’s an example of chanting or a complete stoppage of play – for a ban to be considered. A USSF source said it was “to be determined” what would trigger a two-year ban.

It’s similar to a league saying they want to minimize violent behavior on the field and never issue players a red card when such fouls occur.

What if singing is heard?

Now that it has explicitly said it will enforce the policy for Wednesday’s game, the USSF has explained how it intends to combat chanting. A spokesperson for the USSF provided ESPN with its anti-discrimination protocol plan, produced in conjunction with FMF and SUM, which includes a list of preventative measures it will take to minimize the chances of the chanting occurring. , including messages to fans via video cards and on the stadium PA system.

The game will also enforce the USSF Code of Conduct and FIFA’s Three-Step Protocol when it comes to chanting. The latter – which has been used for several years with mixed results – details that fans will hear a warning to cease the discriminatory chanting first, followed by a suspension of play for two minutes if the chanting continues and finally, as third step, the match will be abandoned if the chanting does not stop.

No match has ever reached this third stage for it to be dropped under this protocol. In previous cases, match officials applied the first two steps of the protocol, without having to invoke the ultimate sanction of abandonment of the match.

But with this new USSF policy, it raises the stakes in terms of possible penalties if the chanting is heard.

Games between Mexico and the USMNT are often played in front of near-full crowds at NFL stadiums. Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty ImagesOnce a ‘cash cow’, are these US-Mexico games worth it?

Since Wednesday’s game is not part of FIFA’s international window, both teams are mostly made up of young players and reserves from their respective domestic leagues (Liga MX and MLS), and only feature a handful of players who played in the 2022 World Cup. Therefore, the interest of this game lies mainly in filling the stands.

One argument that could be made – albeit cynically – is that there is too much money at stake in matches with Mexico for the USSF to ban them for an extended period. The two countries are set to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada, so Mexico won’t have to play a qualifier in the United States for some time. As to whether Mexico’s qualification against the USMNT in the 2030 World Cup cycle could be affected, a USSF source said it would be “an open question”.

Then there is also the warm and ongoing relationship between the federations of the two countries, as well as the ongoing partnership between Liga MX, MLS and SUM. SUM no longer promoting USMNT games, multiple sources said this has changed the negotiating dynamic for games against Mexico.

Mexico’s popularity in the United States is such that it draws bigger crowds for their matches, but matches between the two teams “used to be a cash cow. Not anymore,” a USSF source said, who asked not to be identified.

“We are very unhappy with the economics of this game. There has been a lot of inflation in spawn fees [for Mexico’s participation]“, added the source.

The US-Mexico rivalry remains the most potent in the region, with the kind of ebb and flow that allows it to transcend generations. The hope is of course that it continues without the singing. But that will mean nothing if there is no enforcement by US Soccer of its own rules.

