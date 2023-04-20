Minuteman III Test Launch Shows US Nuclear Force’s Safe and Effective Deterrence Readiness > Air Force > Article Display





BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, Louisiana (AFNS) — —

A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen and Navy crews launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test re-entry vehicle aboard the Airborne Launch Control System April 19 at 5:11 a.m. PT from Space Force Base Vandenberg, California.

This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable, and effective in deterring 21st century threats and reassuring our allies. Such tests have taken place more than 300 times before, and this test is not the result of current world events.

“Strategic deterrence is our Air Force’s most critical mission and the cornerstone of American defense,” said Gen. Thomas A. Bussière, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command. “The foundation of our command and ability to execute our mission is due to the Striker Airmen, and I have complete and unwavering confidence in their abilities.

“This test launch reinforces what our allies and partners already know – we stand ready to defend the United States with combat-ready nuclear forces anytime, anywhere, on order, to conduct a global strike. .”

The ICBM re-entry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. These test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrence.

“We have a unique ability to strike a target anywhere, anytime, if the Commander-in-Chief deems it vital to our national security and the security of our allies,” said Col. Chris Cruise, 377th Group Commander. of test evaluation. “A test of the airborne launch control system validates this capability, ensures we have redundancy in our weapons systems and showcases interoperability with our naval counterparts.”

The launch of the test is the culmination of months of preparation involving multiple government partners. The Airmen who accomplish this vital mission are among the most skillfully trained and educated the Air Force has to offer.

Airmen from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom AFB, Montana, were selected for the task force to support the test launch. Missile bases within Air Fore Global Strike Command have aircrew on standby 24 hours a day, year-round, overseeing the nation’s ICBM alert forces.

The ICBM community, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and U.S. Strategic Command, uses data collected from test launches for ongoing force development assessment. The ICBM test launch program demonstrates the operational capability of the Minuteman III and ensures the United States’ ability to maintain a strong and credible nuclear deterrent as a key element of American national security and the security of allies and partners Americans.

Air Force Global Strike Command is a major command headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana in the community of Shreveport-Bossier City. Overseas command of the country’s three intercontinental ballistic missile wings, the entire Air Force bomber force, including the B-52, B-1 and B-2 wings, the program long-range strike bombers, Air Force nuclear command, control, and communications systems, and operational and maintenance support to organizations within the nuclear enterprise. Approximately 33,700 professionals are assigned to two numbered air forces, nine wings, two geographically separate squadrons and one detachment in the continental United States and deployed to locations around the world. More information can be found at: https://www.afgsc.af.mil/About/Fact-Sheets/Article/454593/air-force-global-strike-command-air-forces-strategic-air/.

The LG-35A Sentinel will replace the Minuteman III ICBM with an initial capability of 2029. Until full capability is achieved in the mid-2030s, the Air Force is committed to ensuring that Minuteman III remains a viable deterrent.

