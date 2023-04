US jets intercept Russian Tu-95 bombers near Alaska; first encounter there since downed US drone

US warplanes intercepted Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday, according to the Alaska region of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD made the announcement Wednesday in an official statement.

“North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Alaska Region detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian aircraft entering and operating within the Air Defense Identification Zone of the Alaska (ADIZ) on April 17, 2023,” the advocacy organization said.

Russian Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bombers fly during a military parade in Minsk. (Reuters)

NORAD clarified that the Russian Tu-95 bombers did not enter US or Canadian airspace.

The command added that the aircraft’s activity was not considered provocative or dangerous.

According to the statement, “NORAD aircraft including F-16 fighters, F-22 fighters, KC-135 Stratotankers and E-3 AWACS carried out the mission.”

An F-22 Raptor in flight (Lockheed Martin via Getty Images)

It is the first incident in the region since a US drone was shot down by Russian forces last month.

US military command officials said in March that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet dumped fuel on a US MQ-9 Reaper drone flying over the Black Sea, cut off the drone’s propeller and pushed it to the water.

The Kremlin has issued state awards to the fighter pilots responsible for downing the US drone.

The US European Command said a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea. A screenshot shows a jet spilling fuel. (United States European Command)

In an official statement at the time, the Ministry of Defense praised the pilots for preventing the drone from “violating the limits of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation”.

