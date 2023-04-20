Allstate Continental Clsico: USA vs. Mexico – Lineup, Times and TV Channels





SUSMNT PROGRAM NOTES vs. Mexico2023 Allstate Continental ClsicoApril 19, 2023 State Farm Stadium; Glendale, Arizona Pregame coverage: 9:30 p.m. ET on HBO Max; 10:00 p.m. ET on TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock Kick-off: 10:22 p.m. ET on TBS, Telemundo, Universo, HBO Max, Peacock Social: @USMNT on Twitter and Instagram; US Soccer on Facebook, the US Soccer app

Tonight, USMNT starting XI vs Mexico: 1-Sean Johnson, 2-Sergio Dest, 3-Walker Zimmerman (captain), 5-Aaron Long, 6-James Sands, 9-Jess Ferreira, 13-Jordan Morris, 14-Cade Cowell, 19-Brandon Vazquez, 22-DeAndre Yedlin, 23-Kellyn Acosta

Subs: 12-Roman Celentano, 20-Drake Callender, 4-Matt Miazga, 7-Paxton Pomykal, 8-Jackson Yueill, 10-Alan Soora, 11-Aidan Morris, 15-Caleb Wiley, 16-Julian Gressel, 18-Shaq Moore, 21-Josh Wynder

PLAY NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MEXICO

USMNT starting XI cap numbers (including this game): DeAndre Yedlin (78), Kellyn Acosta (58), Jordan Morris (52), Walker Zimmerman (40), Aaron Long (32), Sergio Dest (25), Jess Ferreira (18), Sean Johnson (12), James Sands (8), Brandon Vazquez (3), Cade Cowell (3) USMNT starting XI numbers against Mexico (including this game ): DeAndre Yedlin (10), Kellyn Acosta (7), Jordan Morris (5), Aaron Long (4), Walker Zimmerman (4), Sergio Dest (3), Jess Ferreira (2), James Sands (2) Tonights USMNT Starting XI has an average age of 26 years, 195 days. The team has an average of 29 selections in total. Eight of the 11 starters were in the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster: Kellyn Acosta, Sergio Dest, Jess Ferreira, Sean Johnson, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman Midfielder James Sands makes his first USMNT appearance since September 8, 2021, a 4-1 victory over Honduras in the first qualifying window for the 2022 World Cup. Sands joins Jordan Morris and DeAndre Yedlin as three players making their first appearances in 2023. The main winner of the selection, Yedlin will make his 10th appearance against Mexico. The veteran defender is the 13th USMNT player to earn double-digit caps against El Tr. Other USMNT players with 10+ appearances against Mexico: Landon Donovan (17), Cobi Jones (17), DaMarcus Beasley (12), Michael Bradley (12), Brian McBride (12), Claudio Reyna (12), Jeff Agoos (11), Alexi Lalas (11), Tim Howard (11), Clint Dempsey (10), Frankie Hejduk ( 10), Eric Wynalda (10). Earning his first cap in 2011, veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson tops the list of three players to make their first appearances against Mexico. Johnson is joined by bi-national strikers Cade Cowell and Brandon Vazquez to feature against El Tr for the first time at senior international level. Johnson currently holds the longest shutout streak in USMNT history at 759 minutes. The only goal he conceded came eight minutes into his USMNT debut, a 1-1 draw with Chile on January 22, 2011. Since then, Johnson has also contributed to a record 10 consecutive team shutouts and had a joint-record six straight shutouts. of his when he played the full 90 minutes. USMNT Goalie Shuout Leaders (Minutes) Goalie Minutes Dates Sean Johnson 759 01/22/2011 – present Mark Dodd 571 06/03/1988 02/19/1992 Matt Turner 568 07/15/2021 09/05/2021 Kasey Keller 561 01/18/1996 03/23/1997 Kasey Keller 554 05/19/2002 07/23/2003 Walker Zimmerman captains the USMNT for the ninth time tonight. Five players appeared in Mexico’s last encounter, a 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying on March 24, 2022, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Kellyn Acosta, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman started the match, before Aaron Long and Jordan Morris came on as substitutes. Jordan Morris is the only player in the roster to score against Mexico, with the striker scoring his first international goal while still a student at Stanford University in a 2-0 friendly win on 15 April 2015 in San Antonio. Sergio Dest made his senior debut against Mexico, starting September 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ Nine different MLS clubs are represented in the starting XI: FC Cincinnati (Vazquez), FC Dallas (Ferreira), Inter Miami (Yedlin), LAFC (Acosta and Long), Nashville SC (Zimmerman), New York City FC (Sands), San Jose Earthquakes (Cowell), Seattle Sounders (J. Morris), Toronto FC (Johnson). Four substitutes could make their senior debut tonight: goalkeepers Drake Calender and Roman Celentano, and defenders Caleb Wiley and Josh Wynder. If Wynder appeared, he would become the 13th player under 18 to appear for the USMNT. Six substitutions are allowed at three different times. Half time does not count as a substitute moment. Before the match, the captains of both teams will read a message discouraging any form of discrimination and encouraging a safe, inclusive and respectful environment. While the United States’ all-time record against Mexico is 22-36-16, the Red, White and Blue have held a 17-9-7 advantage since 2000. Guatemala’s Bryan Lopez is the referee for the game tonight. The USMNT is 1-1-0 in games officiated by Lopez, which include the 3-0 loss to Venezuela in a June 9, 2019 friendly in Cincinnati, and the 1-0 win over El Salvador during World Cup qualifying on January 27. , 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2023/04/allstate-continental-clasico-usmnt-vs-mexico-starting-xi-lineup-notes-tv-channels-start-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos