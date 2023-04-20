Russo-Ukrainian War Latest News Today: 20 April 2023





Putin Visits Russian Troops in Kherson, Luhansk, Ukraine

Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

Russian reconnaissance ships are mapping offshore wind turbines, underwater data cables and other infrastructure in the North Sea, according to a new investigation.

According to reports by Danish, Norwegian, Swedish and Finnish public broadcasters, Moscow is gathering intelligence for sabotage operations in case of conflict with the West.

Anders Henriksen, head of Danish counterintelligence, said at the inquiry:

Norwegian intelligence director Niels Andreas Stensones told the broadcast that the apparent program was considered “very important” to Russia and would likely be controlled directly from Moscow.

The report focuses on the Russian vessel officially called the Admiral Vladimirsky, an ocean exploration vessel or underwater research vessel. However, reports claim it is being used as a Russian spy vessel.

Highlights show latest update 1681980726Russian ships planning sabotage in the North Sea

A new investigation says the Russian ghost ship is mapping offshore wind turbines, underwater data cables and other infrastructure in the North Sea in case it collides with the West.

Moscow allegedly deployed ships to map key sites and carry out underwater surveillance for possible disruptions to European telecommunications and energy supply infrastructure, sometimes shared with Britain, according to a report by public broadcasters from Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. .

Up to 50 Russian spy ships have been identified sailing in waters around four countries and Britain. Research has shown that vessels that are officially fishing trawlers or research vessels often turn off their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders, making them invisible to conventional tracking. Their whereabouts must be monitored via sonar, satellite imagery or other technologies such as patrol boats.

Click here to view the full story.

Liam James Apr 20, 2023 09:52

1681976809Donated 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Denmark, Netherlands and Ukraine

Denmark and the Netherlands will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the two countries said on Thursday.

The Leopard 2A4 tank will be purchased and retrofitted from a third party and will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, the joint statement said.

Denmark’s acting defense minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, said it was “absolutely important” for the hopes of a peaceful and secure Europe that Ukraine was not left to fight the battle alone.

Ukraine received its first deliveries of Western tanks a few weeks ago, with Britain sending the Challenger 2 and Germany sending the Leopard 2.

Liam James Apr 20, 2023 08:46

1681973283 Ukrainian defense minister demands NATO fighter jets

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov this morning reiterated the administration’s plea for a modern fighter jet to fight Russia’s barbaric tactics.

Our first priority is to rapidly build a multi-level air defense/missile defense system. The Patriots, IRIS-T, NASAMS and MiG-29 are the latest steps towards this goal, but they are not final. He said this morning that given the Kremlin’s savage tactics, a NATO-style fighter is needed.

He added: No, I’ve been told a lot that it’s impossible. But I’ve seen firsthand how the impossible becomes possible. I will never forget how we were able to keep the lights on and heat in our house last winter thanks to the compassion and help of our friends.

This is thought to be days away from Ukraine launching its spring counter-offensive, while Russia is working to capture Bahmut and other parts of the eastern region.

Arfan Rai Apr 20, 2023 07:48

1681970262Putin claims Britain to evolve military units after heavy losses

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Russia may have assembled a new army visited by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday after facing massive losses.

It referred to a Kremlin press release about Mr. Putin’s visit to southern Ukraine.

The Pentagon used the Russian spelling for Dnipro river in Ukraine to describe the president’s visit to the Dnieper Group.

It noted that this was one of the first mentions of the existence of the Dnipr Group of Forces (DGF).

Russia uses the term military in a special way to denote a large, task-organized operational formation.

At the beginning of the invasion, Russian forces were organized into army groups aligned to the Russian home military districts, for example the Western and Central Army Groups. Obviously, the existence of the new DGF suggests that the original military organization evolved, probably because of the heavy losses.

The Defense Ministry said the DGF’s mission is likely to defend the southern sector of the occupied territories, especially the southwestern flank now marked by the Dnipro River.

Arfan Rai Apr 20, 2023 06:57

1681970230 Photo: Ukrainian front near Bakhmut

Artillery of the Ukrainian 80th Airborne Assault Brigade fires from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on April 18, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian troops from the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade prepare a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher to fire at frontline Russian positions near Bakhmut.

(AFP via Getty Images)

A medical worker removes gloves at a front-line medical stabilization point near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Military equipment removed from a wounded Ukrainian soldier at a frontline medical stabilization point near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region

(AFP via Getty Images)

Medical staff treat injured Ukrainian soldiers at a front-line medical stabilization point near Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Medical personnel prepare to treat a wounded Ukrainian soldier at a front-line medical stabilization point near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arfan Rai Apr 20, 2023 06:57

1681968596Kiev flood video showing unexplained rays of light on social media

People living in Ukraine and beyond have taken to social media to share and discuss videos of the mysterious rays they saw in the Kiev sky last night.

The incident piqued curiosity in a city accustomed to looking up at the sky in fear of the more certain threat of a Russian missile attack.

Locals said authorities had to issue an air raid alert for Kiev for the first time in days after yesterday’s incident.

Something happened in the sky of Kiev tonight. The whole city is at a loss. UFO said Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria.

Update: NASA says it’s not a satellite. Ukrainian journalist Christopher Miller said a meteor appeared to have fallen over Kiev tonight.

Arfan Rai Apr 20, 2023 06:29

1681966800Russian Bolshoi Ballet ‘LGBT Propaganda Act’ dropped ‘Nureyev’

Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater has removed a modern ballet about legendary Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev from its repertoire after an extended ban on LGBT propaganda.

A law passed in November not only expanded an existing ban on material deemed to promote the LGBT lifestyle, but also limited demonstrations of LGBT activism.

This makes depictions of homosexuality nearly impossible, such as Nureyev’s relationship with a man after defecting from the Soviet Union in 1961, which the ballet covers.

Choreographed by Kirill Serebrennikov, the ballet has a difficult history in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has long promoted conservative values ​​as part of a nationalist agenda espoused by the Russian Orthodox Church.

(Reuters)

It premiered a few months late in December 2017 after the then culture minister called it gay propaganda and has not been performed since 2018.

Nureyev was left out of the repertoire in connection with the law, where issues related to the promotion of non-traditional values ​​are laid down with absolute clarity, Bolshoi President Vladimir Urin said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Emily Atkinson Apr 20, 2023 06:00

1681966266US sends over $325 million in military aid to Ukraine.

The US will send about $325 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a staggering amount of shells and ammunition, as the launch of the spring offensive against Russian forces approaches, the Pentagon said yesterday.

The US has declined to say exactly how much ammunition it will send to Ukraine, but the latest package is similar to other recent deliveries that include rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and howitzers and other missiles. anti-tank ammunition.

You can pull them all out of Pentagon stock and go to the front lines quickly.

Read the full story here.

Arfan Rai Apr 20, 2023 05:51

1681963200Mozart’s Requiem raises funds for charity work in Ukraine

The former opera singer has organized the Mozart Requiem to raise money for a charity that provides medical professionals with skills to work in hostile environments.

Fiona MacDonald, director of the Wilfred Owen Association and founder of the military charity Bravehound, will be hosting a Requiem at Glasgow Cathedral on 30 April at 6pm along with members of the McOpera, a group of musicians from the Scottish Opera Orchestra. The David Nott Foundation operates in Ukraine.

Emily Atkinson Apr 20, 2023 05:00

1681961950Mysterious flashes of light over Kiev spark rumors of aliens, UFOs

Speculation ran rampant in Ukraine after the war-torn country’s night sky saw mysterious flashes of light, sparking UFO and alien chatter on social media.

Preliminary footage showed a sudden bright light illuminating the sky, while another clip showed a burning object falling to the ground.

Soon after, people shared several memes about aliens and unidentified flying objects on social media.

The Kyiv city military government said it was a NASA satellite that had crashed based on preliminary information.

The Ukrainian Air Force, which is responsible for shooting down Russian-launched missiles and drones, said satellites or meteorites could be the cause.

Do not use official Air Force symbols to create memes for your enemies to enjoy! said in the message.

A few minutes ago, presidential aide Andriy Yermak posted a UFO emoji.

But NASA denied reports of a satellite crash and said it appeared to have some confusion over the agency’s previous announcement that it would de-orbit a decommissioned satellite early in the morning Kyiv time yesterday.

Arfan Rai Apr 20, 2023 04:39

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/russia-ukraine-war-kyiv-white-flash-explosion-b2323183.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos