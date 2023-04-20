The US is about to blow up a fake warship in the South China Sea, but the naval rivalry with Beijing is real and growing





As part of a joint military exercise with the Philippines, the US Navy is to sink a fake warship on April 26, 2023 in the South China Sea.

The live-fire exercise is not a response to heightened tensions with China over Taiwan, the United States and the Philippines have stressed. But, either way, Beijing is not happy to respond by staging its own staged military event involving actual warships and fighter jets deployed around Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own.

The tit-for-tat war games underscore a reality that American presidents have increasingly had to contend with as the 21st century has unfolded. More than a century after President Theodore Roosevelt made the United States the premier maritime power in the Pacific, that position is under threat. China is looking to move him.

As an expert on maritime security and disputes in East Asia, I believe that the growing rivalry between the United States and China for dominance of the Pacific has the potential to define the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific region. for the next half century.

Already, ongoing maritime disputes pit China against several Asian countries. For example, China regularly challenges the maritime rights of Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia in the South China Sea and Japan in the East China Sea.

But the disputed waters are also of enormous strategic importance to the United States. This is where China deploys its growing military power against American allies and partners, including Taiwan, which the United States is committed to defending. If a war between China and the United States is to occur, I think the South China Sea will likely be a major theater, with Chinese aggression against Taiwan as the spark.

The Rush on the South China Sea

For centuries, the dozens of islands, shoals, reefs, shoals and rocks in the South China Sea were considered nothing but hazards to navigation.

But with the discovery of vast reserves of oil and gas in the 1970s and billions of dollars in fishing, the previously largely ignored sea caught the attention of countries whose coasts meet it.

This has led to a revival of conflicting property claims passed over the sea.

China currently claims legal rights to the vast majority of the South China Sea, extending far beyond the boundaries established by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

This claim by China, denoted on maps by a nine-dash line, overlaps with the legally recognized maritime and territorial rights of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia.

Omar Zaghloul/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Over the past decade, China has consistently engaged in low-level coercive activities called gray area tactics, such as the small-scale deployment of the Chinese Coast Guard in disputed waters and the arming of naval vessels. fishing with civilians trained by the Chinese army. The purpose is to harass others and assert Chinese maritime rights outside legal Chinese waters, as recognized by UNCLOS.

Since 2013, China has also constructed several artificial island reefs and shoals, building military bases with runways, radar technology and missile launching capabilities.

In 2016, an UNCLOS Annex VII arbitration panel ruled that China’s nine-dash line claims were illegal and dismissed China’s rights to maritime features in the legal waters of the United States. Philippines.

But despite the legally binding nature of the decision, China has continued to militarize its man-made islands and harass military and fishing vessels from neighboring countries. It also denied passage to US Navy vessels legally sailing in South China Sea waters.

Successive U.S. administrations have expressed concern over the changing sea. In 2020, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a U.S. position on the South China Sea, rejecting maritime claims China and its bullying tactics as illegal. His successor, Antony Blinken, said in 2021: Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order more under threat than in the South China Sea.

But why is the South China Sea so important to the United States? The answer lies in economics and power politics.

A source of trade, natural resources

About a third of the world’s shipping transits through the South China Sea. In total, more than US$3.4 trillion worth of goods, ranging from rubber duckies to cars, are transported through its waters every year.

The sea connects the Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean, allowing trade from East Asian countries to flow to and from billions of people in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. It is also where 14% of all US maritime trade passes. It is a crucial route for outbound US goods as well as moving products into the United States. Without it, the transport of the products we use daily would be slowed down and these products would cost more.

And then there is oil and gas. About 30% of the world’s crude oil transits through the South China Sea. Additionally, there are approximately $11 billion worth of oil and 190 trillion cubic feet of proven deposits of natural gas in the sea, as well as undiscovered oil and gas.

Meanwhile, more than half of all fishing vessels in the world operate in the South China Sea.

For economic reasons alone, the United States and the rest of the world need open trade routes and sea lanes in the South China Sea. Preventing any country, especially a hostile China, from controlling these trade routes and resources is a critical political concern for Washington.

Sea Power Policy

Although the economy plays a role, China’s actions in the South China Sea are part of a much larger aggressive campaign. Beijing views territorial and maritime control of the region through the prism of its national security. It seeks to project its power in the region and defend mainland China.

Ultimately, as recognized by the US government, China seeks to overturn the status quo, replacing the United States as the superpower.

This battle for power is already taking shape in the South China Sea, with regular clashes between US Navy ships and China’s maritime militia and navy.

The man-made islands in the South China Sea provide China with military capabilities far beyond the mainland alone. These outposts can be used to help counter and fight the United States and its allies, for example, in a war in Taiwan.

Although the United States is not itself a plaintiff in disputes in the South China Sea, the waters there also remain an important priority for Washington’s national security interests.

That’s why the United States and its allies are conducting freedom of navigation missions across the South China Sea and engaging in naval exercises like the one taking place in April 2023 with the Philippines.

With China playing by a different set of rules than the United States and its allies in the region, the risk of clashes at sea is very real. It could even lead to a conflict between the two most powerful countries in the world today.

The next time a warship blows up in the South China Sea, I’m afraid it won’t just be a drill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/the-us-is-about-to-blow-up-a-fake-warship-in-the-south-china-sea-but-naval-rivalry-with-beijing-is-very-real-and-growing-198651 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos