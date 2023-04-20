Bullish UK inflation rate expected to lose energy in coming months





The latest UK inflation data has called into question the strategy of the minister and the Bank of England to curb inflation.

Britain’s inflation rate was 6.9%, much higher than the eurozone and the US, which fell precipitously, with official figures showing Wednesday’s inflation rate was lower than expected and remained in double digits in March at 10.1%. It fell to 5% in the same month.

However, although the details and underlying trends were not entirely reassuring, they suggest that the UK is not the outlier suggested by earlier comparisons.

Economists say Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, are likely to deliver on their promise to halve inflation by the end of the year.

Sunak made his promise in early January when the headline inflation rate was 10.7%. On Wednesday, consulting firm Capital Economics and investment bank Citigroup put forward rates for December 2023 at 3.7% and 3%, respectively, easily meeting the Prime Minister’s target.

Also, according to the Treasury’s Monthly Economic Outlook released on Wednesday, only four out of 27 UK forecasters predicted CPI inflation would exceed government pledges and exceed 5.4 per cent by the fourth quarter of this year.

The sharp drop in inflation is due to gas and electricity prices being lower than last year through this summer, and wholesale gas prices down nearly 85% since peaking in August.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said ministers would claim credit for lowering inflation, but would not contribute. The best goals you set are the ones you can hit without doing anything, he said.

Energy currently contributes 3.5 percentage points to the 10.1% inflation figure, which is set to disappear by the end of the year. The first big drop in inflation is expected in data for next month, with headline interest rates expected to decline by about 2 percentage points a month.

Comparing inflation in the UK to inflation in other countries is based on the different energy subsidy schemes across Europe, the extent to which households consume natural gas directly and indirectly for home heating and electricity generation, and the national inflation index for food.

This meant that inflation in the Eurozone was highest in the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia, and much higher than in the UK. Overall Eurozone rates declined more rapidly than in the UK, with wholesale energy prices falling more sharply in other countries, notably Spain and Germany.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

However, the eurozone still has no control over inflation and the eurozone’s core rate, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, remained at 5.7%, similar to the UK’s core rate of 6.2% in March. The US benchmark interest rate rose from 5.5% in February to 5.6% in March.

Many economists believe inflation in the UK and Eurozone is essentially similar and too high for comfort. In a separate note on Wednesday, Philip Rush, founder of the consulting Heteronomics, said there were still excessive inflationary pressures for both.

But economists are more concerned about the UK labor market and wages, which continues to worry the Bank of England. Although the definitions and timeframes differ slightly, the 6.9% annual increase in private sector wages in the UK is higher than the 5.2% increase in corporate sector wages in the Eurozone and 4.2% in the US.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has repeatedly pointed out that wages are a major concern for banks’ rate-setting Monetary Policy Committees and that the UK’s labor market performance is unique in some areas. I left the labor market after the pandemic.

Dales suffered from labor force participation issues related to deteriorating health and problems with the NHS. [unique UK] The problem lasts longer.

Economists also point out that the BoE should be concerned because even if UK inflation falls and core rates aren’t much higher than in the Eurozone or the US, falling to around 4% doesn’t equate to stabilizing inflation. BoEs 2% target.

The UK’s inflation calculations include nearly 270 individual items. The share of people with an inflation rate above 5% has risen from 28.6% to over 35% in recent months, indicating escalating price pressures.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Most forecasts see UK inflation falling below 2% in 2024, but economists also believe the central bank will have to raise interest rates above the current 4.25% to achieve this.

Financial markets have priced rates to rise by a quarter of a point in May and to rise to 5% by the end of the year.

If this rise occurs, it will be a depressing factor for the UK economy, exacerbating cost-of-living pressures for those with mortgages, especially towards the end of the fixed rate period.

In contrast, most economists have revised up their UK growth forecasts this year, as lower energy prices will ease household stress and allow for more non-inflationary economic growth.

The BoE’s difficult task is to balance these forces and figure out how much it needs to raise interest rates to keep inflation in check.

With inflation hitting 40-year highs in many countries, few are confident in predicting the path forward, but economists on Wednesday think the central bank will raise rates again on May 11. Almost matched.

Paula Bejarano Carbo, an economist at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said one thing is clear about the UK economy right now: inflationary pressures remain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/ea066246-98de-41c6-b1aa-0259744a6120 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos