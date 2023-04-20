Republican McCarthy unveils plan to lift US debt ceiling and cut spending





WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) – Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday unveiled a plan to raise the national debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion and cut federal spending three times that amount, exposing an open position in what is likely to be a tense partisan debate over government borrowing.

McCarthy’s proposal, which he unveiled before the House of Representatives, would reduce total domestic and military spending to 2022 levels and cap growth at 1% per year in coming years. This would not affect pension and health programs which are expected to expand significantly as the population ages.

President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate are likely to reject the proposals, but McCarthy said they would form the basis of negotiations between the two parties on raising the federal government’s debt limit to $31.4 trillion. dollars in the coming weeks. Failure to raise the debt ceiling would lead to a default that would undermine the US and global economies.

McCarthy’s plan would also repeal green energy incentives Biden signed last year, boost domestic oil and gas production and scrap his $400 billion student loan forgiveness effort.

It would recover unspent COVID-19 relief funds, reverse a recent budget increase for the Internal Revenue Service and impose tougher work requirements for some benefit programs.

Congress would also gain more power to block Biden administration regulations under the proposal.

McCarthy said the package would cut spending by $4.5 trillion over the next 10 years. That wouldn’t be enough to eliminate budget deficits that are expected to add more than $20 trillion to the national debt over this period.

“President Biden has a choice: come to the table and stop playing partisan political games, or cover your ears, refuse to negotiate and risk shoving your way to the first default in history. of our country,” McCarthy told the House.

He did not say when the House of Representatives, which his Republicans control by a narrow majority of 222 to 213, would vote on the plan.

[1/2]United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) shares a laugh with Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) during a news conference on the Republican parties’ upcoming legislative agenda and accomplishments during the first hundred days of majority custody in the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/File Photo

Biden reiterated his position that Congress should raise the debt ceiling by $31.4 trillion without conditions, as he did three times under his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

“Take the default off the table, and let’s have a serious, detailed conversation about how to grow the economy, cut costs, and reduce the deficit,” he said during an appearance at the outside Washington.

Biden’s budget, released last month, would save $3 trillion over 10 years, largely through tax hikes.

POTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget hailed McCarthy’s plan as a “realistic and extremely welcome first step.” But Democratic Rep. Richard Neal dismissed it as “not serious.”

The US federal government has already reached the borrowing limit and by this summer it is expected to reach a point where it will no longer be able to meet its financial obligations without action from the divided Congress.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the federal government could run out of money to cover its debts by early June.

McCarthy’s proposed $1.5 trillion increase could cover the government’s needs through early next year, paving the way for another fight against the debt ceiling amid the presidential election campaign of 2024.

It was unclear whether McCarthy’s plan would unite House Republicans. A sizable contingent of extremist members dismissed the risks of inaction, while others may balk at its limits on military spending.

A long standoff in 2011 over the debt ceiling led to a first-ever downgrade in the federal government’s credit rating, which rattled markets and increased borrowing costs.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone

