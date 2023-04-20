UK Inflation: Why Are Food Prices Rising So Much? | british news





Soaring food and non-alcoholic beverage prices have kept inflation in the UK at double digits and continue to put more pressure on household budgets.

More expensive breads, cereals and chocolates all contributed to a 19.1% increase in the overall average price of food and non-alcoholic beverages through March.

This is the steepest increase in 12 months since August 1977.

The main reasons food prices are rising are:

Latest Update on UK Inflation

bad year

After poor harvests in Europe and North Africa reduced their availability, food prices, especially fruits, vegetables and sugar, rose.

Retailers and wholesalers had to pay more for items such as tomatoes, peppers and salads that were in short supply.

weak pounds

Imports were more expensive because of the weakening of the pound.

Retailers will not always pass on all of the increased costs to their customers. Supermarkets, on the other hand, try to refrain from introducing higher costs to keep prices low.

However, the poor status of Britishization did not prevent the price skyrocketing of many items, with imports becoming more expensive.

rising shipping costs

Another big reason is that rising shipping costs are making imports more expensive.

This year’s figures show that rising energy costs have increased the cost of transporting food and beverages across multiple modes.

Between March 2022 and January 2023, an average of 34.3% of food and beverage product manufacturers reported experiencing a global supply chain disruption.

Ukrainian war

As Europe cuts off Russian gas, higher energy prices sparked by the war in Ukraine have forced producers to raise filtered prices for everyday commodities like bread.

The war also disrupted Ukraine’s food exports, particularly grain.

Brexit

Brexit has been criticized for “making things worse for British manufacturers” and adding hundreds of pounds to the average British household’s shopping bill.

Food and Drink Federation Chairman Karen Betts said earlier this year that “the relative weakness of the pound and the increased cost of materials, energy, packaging and movement of goods into and out of the UK have only exacerbated the situation”. It’s worse for British manufacturers.”

Fruit has risen significantly in price, Britain’s apple-growing industry is under serious threat, and Brexit is blamed as one of the main causes of its rapid decline.

The sector has suffered from a number of challenges, including a labor shortage exacerbated by Britain’s exit from the European Union, high energy costs and low profits for supermarkets that buy produce.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:33 Pressure on the UK food supply chain

What were the prices of some items last year?

This figure is based on measures of consumer price index inflation and has been published by the National Statistical Office.

In each case, the figure is the average price increase over the 12 months ending March.

– Olive Oil 49.2%

– Sugar 42.1%

– Low-fat milk 38.8%

– Whole milk 37.9%

– Sauces, seasonings, salts, spices and cooking herbs 33.7%

– Cheese & Curd 33.6%

– Eggs 32.0%

– Frozen vegetables other than potatoes 30.2%

– Pork 25.2%

– Edible ice & ice cream 24.3%

– Pasta and couscous 24.1%

– Butter 22.7%

– Yogurt 21.9%

– Jam, Marmalade & Honey 20.9%

– ready-made 20.9%

– 20.5% raw or chilled vegetables except potatoes

– Potato 20.4%

– Tea 19.0%

– Bread 18.9%

– Mineral water or spring water 18.3%

– Poultry 18.0%

– Krispy 17.9%

– Pizza & Quiche 17.2%

– Fish 16.7%

– Coffee 15.6%

– Beef & Veal 14.8%

– Chocolate 14.6%

– Fruit and vegetable juices 14.1%

– Rice 13.0%

– Soft drinks 12.2%

– Frozen seafood 11.2%

– Fruit 10.6%

– Breakfast cereals and other cereal products 9.0%

– Mutton & Goat 6.4%

– Dried fruits and nuts 5.8%

