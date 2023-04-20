Treasury sanctions supply network supporting Iranian UAV and military programs





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) named one individual and six entities in a sanctions evasion ring that facilitated Iran’s purchase of electronic components for its military programs destabilizers, including those used in unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). In particular, this action targets U.S.-designated Irans Pardazan System Chief Namad Arman (PASNA) and Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and PRC-based front entities and vendors that enabled PASNA to purchase goods and technologies. . This action also updates the OFAC Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List) entry for PASNA to include a pseudonym and the names of two fictitious companies used by PASNA in its procurement efforts.

Iran’s proliferation of UAVs and other weapons continues to destabilize the Middle East region and beyond. Since September 2022, OFAC has issued several rounds of designations targeting Iran’s drone and missile programs, to include elements involved in production, supply and proliferation.

The network sanctioned today purchased goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defense industry and UAV program, Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said. The Treasury will continue to enforce its sanctions against Iran’s military procurement efforts that contribute to regional insecurity and global instability.

On January 12, 2018, OFAC designated PASNA pursuant to EO 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their supporters for providing or attempting to provide financial, material, technological or other support, or supporting goods or services. Iran Electronics Industries (IEI), which comes under the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

PASNAS SUPPLY NETWORK BASED IN IRAN

Iranian national Mehdi Khoshghadam is the managing director of PASNA and is responsible for the company’s sanctions busting efforts. Using numerous shell companies, Khoshghadam sourced a variety of electronic components from overseas suppliers primarily based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Khoshghadam is designated pursuant to EO 13382 for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, PASNA, a person whose property and interests in the property are blocked pursuant to EO 13382.

PASNA uses a combination of shell companies and aliases when doing business with foreign suppliers. Shell companies include Amv AJ Nilgoun Bushehr CO. (AMV AJ) and PASNA International SDN. HDB. (PASNA International).

AMV AJ is an Iran-based front company for PASNA. Khoshghadam used AMV AJ to purchase electronic products for PASNA, including electrical components and connectors.

PASNA International is a Malaysia-based PASNA shell company that has purchased goods for PASNA including encoder boards, copiers, transmitters, remote controls, optical components and various crystals.

AMV AJ and PASNA International are designated pursuant to EO 13382 for providing or attempting to provide financial, material, technological or other support, or goods or services in support of PASNA, a person whose property and interests in the property are locked in accordance with EO 13382.

OFAC updates PASNA’s SDN list entry to include its alias, Faraz Tejarat Ertebat Company. Additionally, OFAC exposes PASNA and Khoshghadams’ use of two shell companies in their sanctions evasion efforts by adding the names as aliases to PASNA’s SDN list entry. These names are Sino Trader Co. and Pouyan Electronic Co.

PASNAS SUPPLIERS

Arttronix International (HK) Limited (Arttronix) is a Hong Kong-based company that supplied electronic components to PASNA through Khoshghadam. Arttronix uses its alias, Aderal Industrial (HK) Ltd., to conduct its business. Arttronix has supplied a number of different electronic products to PASNA.

Jotrin Electronics Limited (Jotrin) is a PRC-based PASNA supplier. Jotrin supplied PASNA components through Khoshghadam and PASNA’s screen company AMV AJ, including microelectromechanical systems and accelerometers.

Vohom Technology (HK) CO., Limited (Vohom) is a PRC-based PASNA supplier. Vohom supplied electronic products to PASNA through Khoshghadam.

Yinke (HK) Electronics Company Limited (Yinke) is also a PRC-based PASNA supplier. On several occasions, Yinke has supplied PASNA, through Khoshghadam, with foreign-made electronic components.

Arttronix, Jotrin, Vohom and Yinke are named pursuant to EO 13382 for providing or attempting to provide financial, material, technological or other support, or goods or services in support of PASNA, a person whose property and interests in the property are blocked in accordance with EO 13382.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the above-named person and entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. Persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting through the United States) involving property or interests in the property of Blocked or Designated Persons are prohibited.

In addition, persons who engage in certain transactions with the persons or entities designated today may themselves expose themselves to sanctions. In addition, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a material transaction or provides material financial services to any of the persons or entities designated today under EO 13382 could be subject to US sanctions.

OFAC’s sanctioning authority and integrity stems not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish but to bring about a positive change in behavior. For more information on the process for requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please see OFAC FAQ 897.

For identifying information on the person and entities named today, click here.

####

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy1423 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos