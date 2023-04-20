American man accused of shooting black teenager pleads not guilty | Gun Violence News





Andrew Lester, 84, is facing first degree assault and felony charges with a weapon for shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl.

An 84-year-old white man accused of shooting and wounding a black teenager who mistakenly approached his home has pleaded not guilty to felony charges in his first court appearance in the US case. United.

Kansas City resident Andrew Lester appeared on brief arraignment in a Clay County, Missouri courtroom, according to court records online.

He faces a first-degree assault charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, and one count of armed felony, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

The case drew national attention after Lester shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl outside the door of his suburban home last Thursday night. The Yarls family have argued that the high schooler simply arrived at the wrong house, as he sought to pick up his two younger siblings.

Although he was shot in the head and arm, Yarl is expected to make a full recovery, Shaun King, an author and civil rights activist who assists the family, said Wednesday.

He is at home and looks great. Ralph is a MIRACLE WALK with a head of steel, King wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the teenager with his attorney, Lee Merritt.

Ralph suffered a traumatic brain injury from which he is still recovering. If the bullet had hit his head within a fraction of an inch in any other direction, he would probably be dead by now.

The White House announced earlier this week that President Joe Biden had spoken with Yarl and shared his hope for a speedy recovery. King said the phone call between the president and the teenager was a beautiful, thoughtful, meaningful and compassionate conversation.

The unfortunate encounter happened when Yarl approached Lesters’ house around 10 p.m. local time. Her younger siblings were at a nearby house with a similar address, authorities said.

Lester fired two shots through a glass door with a .32 caliber revolver, prosecutors said. Yarl did not cross the threshold and words are not believed to have been exchanged before the shots were fired, according to Clay County District Attorney Zachary Thompson.

However, local media, citing court documents, reported that Yarl said during a police interview at the hospital that Lester told him don’t come here.

The case came under intense scrutiny from the start, with activists questioning why Lester was released quickly after the incident and not charged until four days later.

Lester was first taken into custody, held in 24-hour custody, then released pending an interview with Yarl and the collection of forensic evidence. His quick release fueled days of protests.

Lester surrendered to police on Tuesday but was later released on $200,000 bond.

With his attorney by his side on Wednesday, Lester approached the bench with a cane and spoke briefly with the judge, video footage of the session showed.

Thompson said the case had a racial component, without giving further details. Prosecutors did not file hate crime charges, which carry lesser sentences in Missouri than the two counts Lester faces.

Gwen Grant, CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, said the group would seek a federal hate crime investigation.

We have a race problem in Missouri and Kansas City in the United States. Obviously, you know that everything points to black people in America having to deal with this kind of racism and discrimination on a daily basis, Grant told Al Jazeera earlier this week.

In a similar case, an upstate New York homeowner fatally injured a 20-year-old woman on Saturday when she turned down the wrong driveway while looking for a guest house.

Two Texas cheerleaders were also shot and killed northeast of Austin, Texas, after getting into the wrong car in a grocery store parking lot early Tuesday. In the New York and Texas incidents, the shooters were charged with crimes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/19/us-man-charged-with-shooting-black-teen-pleads-not-guilty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos