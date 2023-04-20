City council recognized as a youth-friendly company





Burnley City Council has been officially recognized as a youth-friendly employer as part of a national scheme.

Now, the City Council wants other major employers in the borough to follow suit and sign the award.

The Good Youth Employer Charter is run by Youth Employment UK and encourages organizations to work in accordance with the principles of good youth employment and commit to the five principles of creating opportunity, recognizing talent, promoting fair employment, developing people and creating a voice for youth.

The award of the charter recognizes that the Commission, as an employer, is willing to recruit and develop young people according to their abilities, talents and potential, regardless of their background or expertise.

1 in 10 employees are under the age of 25.

Vicky White, Strategic HR Manager for the Council, said: It is good news that the Council has signed the Youth Friendly Employers Charter. Young people are a valuable resource and can offer employers a lot.

The City Council is committed to supporting the development of our residents and attracting talented and motivated young people to our organisation. We offer apprenticeship and trainee positions throughout the council and work towards qualifications, as well as providing our young employees with a range of opportunities to complete other training from a broad portfolio of learning activities that enhance the skills they are already acquiring in everyday life. do. -Work role.

We also worked to create a culture of imparting skills and knowledge to support the development of skills for the future. A trained mentor is provided to all apprentices to provide additional support.

Head of Economics and Growth Strategy Kate Ingram said: Developing young people and preparing them for future employment is critical to the prosperity of our borough.

Council is also committed to partnering with others to enable young people in our region to work and develop their skills, for example through initiatives such as the creation of the Thrive Youth Hub and the Burnley Employment and Skills group, part of the Burnley Together community. . hob.

The council is understood to be the second borough organization to be recognized after the already registered Calico Group.

Vicky added: We hope that other businesses and organizations will see the benefits of being a youth-friendly employer and join the scheme to create a wider youth-friendly borough as it gives our young people the opportunity to develop and grow. .

More information about the National System can be found here.

