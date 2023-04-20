UFO spotted by US drone in Middle East, Pentagon reveals





A strange unidentified flying object (UFO) in the form of a “metallic orb” has been detected in the Middle East by a US harvester drone in the year 2022, the US defense official told Congress on Wednesday. Sean M. Kirkpatrick.

Images of the orb, which had been classified until now, were revealed by Kirkpatrick, who heads the Pentagon’s All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to study UFOs, as part of the latest U.S. defense sector update on UFO issue.

In particular, Kirkpatrick noted that UFO sightings have increased and that the agency is tracking about 650 specific incidents – although he clarified that there is no evidence that this is the result of extraterrestrials. reported Politico.

However, this is a significant jump from the 350 incidents mentioned in a report shared with lawmakers earlier this year, CNN reported.

This is the second time Pentagon officials have appeared before U.S. lawmakers in 2023 to provide an update on the numerous UFO cases, also known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), which many people consider as a security threat.

UFO (illustrative). (credit: RAWPIXEL) What are UAPs/UFOs?

UAPs and UFOs are, quite simply, something seen in the air that cannot be identified. However, it is commonly used to refer to unknown and unidentified aircraft.

These sightings have been part of human culture for hundreds of years, increasing dramatically in intensity since the 20th century. This is especially part of popular culture, with many claiming they are signs of intelligent extraterrestrial life coming to visit Earth.

However, for many countries around the world, the main concern about UFOs is not possible extraterrestrial visitation or invasion, but rather a more geopolitical concern: that these planes belong to other countries or entities on Earth that are used to secretly monitor other countries. interests and activities, or even cross the sovereign territory of a nation. It would also mean that it’s possible that other countries, such as US rivals Russia and China, have made technological advancements that Washington is not yet aware of.

It is for this reason that UFOs and UAPs have been studied primarily by the military and national security agencies rather than by scientists.

This only became an even bigger problem after several UFOs were shot down by US forces, many of which are believed to be Chinese spy balloons.

However, the images shown by Kirkpatrick looked nothing like a Chinese spy balloon.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon is seen before it was shot down off Garden City, South Carolina, U.S., February 4, 2023 (Credit: Travis Huffstetler/Handout via REUTERS) What was the UFO spotted in the Middle East?

In images dated July 12, 2022, which the US Department of Defense has shared online, the US Army’s MQ-9 reaper drone somewhere in the Middle East – exactly where has not been disclosed – can being seen surveying a strange silver metallic orb. object flying below at seemingly very high speeds as the drone camera tries to track it.

These images are important because although there have been previously declassified US military images of UFOs, they were all taken by pilots in manned aircraft. This one, however, was taken by a drone.

However, that’s not the only time this particular UFO has been seen – apparently there have been many other sightings of a strange flying metallic orb in the Middle East.

What explanation could there be for this?

Kirkpatrick said there isn’t, but the reason is due to the lack of available data. “It’s going to be next to impossible to fully identify that, just based on this video,” he said, according to ABC News.

He also shared another video, this one taken by mower drones in South Asia in January 2023. At first, this footage was also considered an inexplicable anomaly. However, the AARO has since come to a conclusion: it was a heat signature left by a nearby commercial aircraft, CNN reported.

Kirkpatrick, UFOs, Chinese spy balloons and aliens

Kirkpatrick made waves in February after his office helped identify the Chinese spy balloon in US airspace. This was then followed by a number of other UFOs spotted in the United States and Canada, all of which were shot down.

However, Kirkpatrick has also caught the attention of UFO enthusiasts, those who believe it’s possible these objects are signs of intelligent life among the stars.

In March, he and Israeli-American astronomer and Harvard University professor Avi Loeb theorized the existence of an alien mothership that could have sent UFO probes to Earth.

Loeb is one of the leading voices for SETI (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) research in the mainstream science community and has long advocated for scientists to consider the possibility that humanity is not alone in the universe.

While Kirkpatrick was quick to clarify that there is currently no evidence of any extraterrestrial activity and that only a small percentage of UFO sightings could be considered anomalous, he urged UFO enthusiasts to submit their own findings, research and analysis for peer review. by credible scientific journals. After all, that’s what AARO does too.

“That’s how science works,” Kirkpatrick said, according to ABC News. “Not by blog or social media.”

