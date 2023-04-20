Russian ships ‘watching’ around wind farms off the coast of England in possible sabotage schemes | british news





A Russian “spy” vessel has docked near wind farms off the coast of Scotland to gather information, an investigation claims.

According to a joint report by Danish, Swedish, Norwegian and Finnish broadcasters, Admiral Vladimirsky was part of an operation to map the submarine infrastructure of the North Sea.

Although the vessel is officially classified as a marine research vessel, investigations claim it is part of a fleet investigating key energy sites for potential sabotage.

Danish broadcaster DR released video of a maritime encounter between their team and a Russian vessel filmed off the coast of Denmark last November.

A man in military gear with a balaclava appears holding an assault rifle on Admiral Vladimirsky’s deck.

The ship is believed to have entered Moray Perth on November 10 last year.

Niels Fastrup of Danish broadcast DR told STV about the investigation: “It seems to have been loitering around the Moray Firth for several days.

“According to the sources we spoke to, we gave them a look at our data and what they believe is that they are looking at some offshore wind farms in Scottish waters.

“Our next stop was the Seagreen wind farm outside Aberdeen.

“According to experts and informants we spoke to, the purpose of the suspension was to probe the Seagreen wind farm for vulnerabilities that could be exploited if the current conflict escalated between Russia and the Western world.”

Image: Admiral Vladimirsky is officially classified as a marine research vessel. Photo: Morton Kruger/DR

North Sea infrastructure problems

Concerns about the safety of North Sea infrastructure have heightened amid ongoing tensions with Russia, especially after the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline.

When European defense ministers met last year in Edinburgh for the Joint Expeditionary Force summit, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace discussed the importance of protecting undersea Internet cables.

Norway’s oil and gas infrastructure is “particularly vulnerable” because it has become a major supplier to Europe, he said.

Image: Pictures: Morten Kruger/DR

Royal Navy to purchase dedicated undersea surveillance vessel

The Royal Navy is purchasing two dedicated subsea surveillance vessels that are due to enter service this year.

“Our priority has always been to maintain national security,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.

“That’s why we increased Royal Navy stationed patrols after the Nord Stream incident and invested £65m in the first of two multi-role maritime surveillance vessels.

“We continue to review all investments and activities against a full range of threats and risks.”

When asked to comment on claims that Russia is preparing to destroy its energy infrastructure, Russian Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that European countries “prefer to blame Russia for everything without evidence”.

