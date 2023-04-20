US mulls new sanctions amid conflict in Sudan





The Biden administration is preparing plans to roll out new sanctions against members of rival military factions in Sudan, according to four current and former officials familiar with the matter, as a power struggle between two rival generals erupted into a dispute over large scale in the capital. of Khartoum in recent days.

The sanctions package, which is still being drafted, targets members of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and their rivals, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which plunged Khartoum into chaos as the leaders of the two groups are vying for control of the country.

The sanctions, if finalized and implemented, could send a blow to the leaders of the SAF and RSF who dragged their country into conflict and derailed the years-long transition to democracy. Yet privately, some U.S. officials worry that new sets of sanctions may be too few, too late, amid broader debate within the Biden administration over whether it has been too coy with sanctions programs against human rights violators in Africa.

Generally, we do not anticipate any potential sanctions, a State Department spokesperson said in response. We are reviewing the full range of options available to us and working with our partners to ensure the response is coordinated and consistent where possible.

Pro-democracy activists in Sudan and international human rights organizations have criticized the United States and other Western countries for failing to apply sanctions against military leaders in Sudan in recent years following of a massacre of pro-democracy protesters in 2019 and a 2021 coup that upended Sudan’s efforts. transition to democracy. The criticisms mirror those leveled at the Biden administration for refusing to impose sanctions on Ethiopian government officials as the country waged atrocities and ethnic cleansing campaigns during a two-year war that is believed to have killed up to to 600,000 people.

SAF and RSFA leaders Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemeti), respectively teamed up to seize power in a coup in October 2021, derailing the efforts of country’s transition to democracy after years of autocratic rule and conflict. The previous transitional government was led by Burhan, but was supposed to hand over power to civilian authorities by 2022 before the coup. As Washington vociferously protested the coup, senior Biden administration officials, including the State Department’s top envoy for African affairs, Molly Phee, opposed the imposition of sanctions. against key SAF or RSF figures as Washington sought to bring the two factions to the negotiating table to restore Sudan’s path to civilian-led government, multiple officials said.

Efforts to slow sanctions have drawn backlash from some administration officials as well as civil society organizations, who have argued that Washington’s stated commitments to Sudan’s democratic transition would be considered empty rhetoric if there were no reprisals for the coup. In March last year, the Biden administration issued sanctions against Sudan’s central reserve police force for its role in a violent crackdown on peaceful pro-democracy protesters, but the administration has never issued sanctions against the military commanders who orchestrated the coup.

Biden administration officials drafted an executive order for Sudan-related sanctions shortly after the October 2021 coup, but it was never released, officials who spoke with said. Foreign Policy. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the press.

The Biden administration has cried wolf too many times now that it has threatened sanctions in the past and hasn’t implemented them, or the sanctions it has implemented are totally ineffective, said Cameron Hudson, an expert of the region at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. So they lost a lot of credibility.

US Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement urging the Biden administration to hold the military junta in Sudan accountable for sanctions over human rights abuses, corruption and anti-democratic actions.

[T]he international community has given these selfish and brutal leaders more time to run through a conspiracy of optimism, Risch said.

A new sanctions package could be a lever to end the fighting between Burhan and Hemeti. Besieged Sudanese citizens sheltering from the conflict lack food and water, and reports are pouring in that RSF fighters are killing or assaulting civilians and ransacking homes, including foreign diplomatic compounds. The fighting killed around 300 people and injured 3,000 others.

The conflict has prompted Washington and other foreign capitals to draw up evacuation plans from Sudan for their government personnel, though some officials question whether such an evacuation could even be carried out safely amid the fighting and the shutdown. from Khartoum airport. The conflict has also spread to other parts of Sudan, including Darfur, where an estimated 1.6 million internally displaced people were already facing insecurity and a humanitarian crisis.

Tensions between Burhan and Hemeti have risen since the 2021 coup, heightened by a political accord the two generals signed in December in which they agreed to integrate the RSF into the SAF. Burhan and Hemeti met with American and British negotiators to discuss political agreements in the days before the war between their two factions as they simultaneously built up their own military forces around Khartoum.

Many would say the writing was on the wall, the buildup of armaments and the mobilizations, the troop movements 48 to 72 hours before the eruption of fighting in Khartoum, said Mohamed Osman of the organization to aim nonprofit Human Rights Watch. There has been a build-up in which key questions of accountability have been left unanswered in the run-up to the current conflict, he said.

Phee, officials said, took the reins of US policy on Sudan and had pushed for Washington to continue to engage with Burhan and Hemeti, even as international negotiations between the two generals sidelined Sudanese pro-democracy organizations. and civil society leaders. Phee also worried that the sanctions would not be effective and would bring Burhan and Hemeti closer to the orbit of other powers vying for influence in Sudan, including Russia, the officials who spoke to Foreign Policy said. The RSF has ties to the Russian Wagner Group, a mercenary group that operates in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa.

In Washington, the Biden administration has set up an emergency task force on Sudan, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken separately with Burhan and Hemeti in recent days to try to end the fighting. . On Wednesday, senior Biden administration officials, including Phee, briefed Capitol Hill on the crisis and the U.S. response.

Sudanese military leaders must engage in dialogue without delay. Their actions across Sudan have put countless people at risk and set back the Sudanese people’s legitimate call for a peaceful democratic transition, the US Embassy in Khartoum said in a joint statement released Wednesday with a statement. dozen other allied countries and the European Union.

The inability of aid workers to operate safely is affecting millions of already vulnerable Sudanese, including now those displaced by ongoing fighting, the statement said.

