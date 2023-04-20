UCU has confirmed a boycott of grading and assessments against 145 UK universities starting tomorrow.





Earlier this week, UCU members working in UK higher education institutions voted to reject offers of salaries and conditions agreed with their employers.

The grading and evaluation boycott applies to all grading and evaluations, whether written, online or oral. The boycott also covers all assessment-related tasks such as administering exams and handling score management. This is expected to affect graduation.

Many university employers have already announced that they will cut wages of up to 100% for employees who engage in boycotts, even as they continue to teach, teach and support students as usual. The union condemned the threat and said it could call for further strike action in response.

The boycott will continue until the employer makes an improved offer, and UCU will decide whether to continue or discontinue the action.

In pension disputes, unions will now proceed with proposals with employers to restore benefits after 85% of UCU members voted yes in recent consultations. However, UCU has made it clear that it reserves the right to take action if an employer withdraws.

Last month, UCU successfully renewed its industrial action order, giving it six more months to seek industrial action.

UCU Secretary General Jo Grady said:

“In the wage and conditions dispute, employers were given ample opportunity to improve their offer, but they refused, and now a historic grading and evaluation boycott will begin at 145 universities. Employees have made it clear that their value is higher than what lies on the table, and now bosses need to stay awake and prevent widespread disruptions affecting graduation.

‘We never wanted to be in this position, but for over a decade our salaries were limited and our conditions attacked. The people who run our college are blaming themselves, and instead of resolving disputes, they are threatening to take 100% of the wages from the staff who do most of the work. It is shameful and vindictive behavior.

‘Our message to students is this: We do not want this boycott to continue any longer than necessary, but the status quo cannot continue. Please contact the vice-chancellor and discuss it again with a fair offer.’

Affected institutions are listed here under the ‘Salary and Conditions’ column.

