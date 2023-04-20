UK inflation not falling as cost-of-living crisis offers ‘no reprieve’





LONDON – MARCH 31, 2023: Pedestrians shelter from rain as they pass fruits and vegetables displayed for sale at a market in a stall in East London. New data released on Wednesday, April 19, showed that food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 19.2% through March 2023, the fastest annual increase in 45 years.

Susannah Ireland/AFP via Getty Images

LONDON Inflation in the UK remained stubbornly in double digits in March, largely driven by a surge in food prices, while the UK’s cost of living crisis shows little sign of abating.

Wednesday’s 10.1% annual headline inflation figure beat consensus estimates and the consumer price index rate was nearly 1 percentage point higher than expected by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee in its February report.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 19.2 per cent in the 12 months to March, experiencing the steepest annual rate of increase in 45 years, the National Statistical Office said Wednesday.

Workers in various sectors have launched massive strike action in recent months amid disputes over pay and conditions as UK households continue to battle high food and energy rates.

The UK government is still offering residential energy subsidies, guaranteeing an average household energy bill cap of $2,500 per year through the end of June, with targeted support for certain vulnerable homes.

Nonetheless, Dominic Miles, global consumer co-head of LEK Consulting, said the figures on Wednesday showed “no break from cost-of-living pressures right now.”

“Consumers are doing their best to save on essentials to maintain discretionary spending. This fragile balance is ensured by ongoing energy subsidies that may reach a tipping point,” he said.

Further monetary policy tightening in the future

Food prices currently remain inflationary, but economists expect a sharp drop in April 2022 due to the base effect of a spike in energy prices triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in April 2022, and energy demand will inevitably rise throughout the summer. expected to decrease significantly.

However, upward price pressures are currently proving more widespread and bullish than both of these components.

Excluding volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, core inflation rose 6.2% over the 12-month period, unchanged from the annual rate of increase in February. This stickiness will be a concern for the Bank of England.

The labor market remains tight, reaffirming that inflation risks are clearly skewed upwards.

Tom Hopkins, portfolio manager at BRI Wealth Management, said: “Today’s figures show that the cost-of-living crisis for many Britons may not release control over their families as quickly as initially anticipated.”

“The UK economy has not yet emerged from the crisis,” he said. “If economic data continues to be less negative than expected, it could help restore business and consumer confidence.”

Widespread strikes and squeezed household incomes were cited as contributing factors for the country’s GDP to stagnate in February. Meanwhile, persistently high inflation and a tight labor market are likely to force the Bank of England to continue raising interest rates, putting further downward pressure on the world’s worst-performing major economies over the next two years.

Despite the grim prognosis, economic data has generally been more resilient than many had expected at the end of last year, avoiding a technological downturn characterized by two consecutive quarters of negative growth in real GDP. Independent Budget Responsibility Offices and Central Banks are no longer predicting a downturn this year.

Given the risk of rising inflation, a tight labor market and surprising economic robustness, the market is pricing the Bank of England to raise its benchmark rate by another 25 basis points, to 4.5% at its meeting on May 11th. .

That consensus was bolstered by a surprising rise in February wages data ahead of the March inflation printout on Wednesday, but MPC’s favored metric, private sector payrolls, continued to show signs of slowing momentum.

Ascent rate correction

Several economists took swift action to upgrade their final rate forecasts on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s chief UK economist, Cathal Kennedy, and global macro strategist, Peter Schaffrik, have upped their outlook considering a 25bps hike, but expect the bank to hold it for the rest of the year.

Deutsche Bank Chief Economist Sanjay Raja said after the MPC’s March meeting that “all key indicators exceeded our expectations”, prompting the German lender to revise its forecasts.

“We now expect the MPC to raise the bank rate two more times, bringing the bank rate to the top of the final rate forecast at 4.75 per cent in June,” Raja said in a note on Wednesday.

“We expect MPC to stick to its current data-dependent message in May. And importantly, we now see risks to our retention rate projections skewed upwards.”

Berenberg also raised his rate forecast with a 25 basis point hike to 4.5% from his 4.25% hold in May and a 30% chance of a further 4.75% hike at his June meeting to 4.75%.

“Looking further ahead, we continue to expect the BoE to only partially scale back tightening once inflationary pressures subside. In our view, a healthy outlook for long-term demand growth against a host of supply-side headwinds will leave the UK and “The Western world is more vulnerable to inflation,” said Chief Economist Callum Pickering.

The Hamburg-based private bank still expects a total decline of 50 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023, but new expectations for a peak mean bank rates will end the year at 4% before further cuts in 2024.

“Amid a very uncertain outlook, we now expect a 100 basis point cut instead of 50 basis points to keep the currency unchanged at the end of 2024 to our best estimate of the equilibrium bank rate of 3.0%. We expect no bank rate adjustment in 2025. Demand and ” pickering added.

