Final UK rate hike expected in May; Inflationary Profits Warn ECB; US Unemployment Claims Increase | business





Michael Saunders: Another UK rate hike likely in May

Michael Saunders, a former policymaker at the Bank of England, predicted another rate hike in the UK next month due to inflation.

Saunders told Radio 4’s Today program that soaring energy prices are the overwhelming driver of inflation, driving up household bills, business costs and food production prices.

But Saunders hopes we’ve just reached a tipping point and that inflation will drop pretty sharply for the remainder of the year.

The BoE’s goal is to keep inflation at 2% over the medium term.

Saunders predicted that the Banks Monetary Policy Committee would vote in May to raise rates for the 12th consecutive time, from 4.25% to 4.5%. But that could be the final increase, he predicts, followed by a long period of fairly stable rates.

he says:

I think we’re almost done.

I think the big tightening cycle in which interest rates continue to rise is almost over.

But money markets show investors are predicting rates could rise to nearly 5% by the end of the year.

Yellen calls for constructive and fair economic relations with China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to push for constructive and fair economic relations between China and the US.

In a sign that the US wants to strengthen its ties with China, Yellen is expected to say later today that the US wants to work with China on global issues such as climate change, debt relief and macroeconomic stabilization.

But Yellen will also warn that the United States will continue to resist unfair economic policies amid ongoing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

She is expected to tell Johns Hopkins University’s College of Advanced International Studies:

More than resources or geography, our country’s success can be attributed to its people, values ​​and institutions. American democracy is imperfect, but it protects the free exchange of ideas and the rule of law that are the bedrock of sustainable growth.

afternoon summary

Time to recap here is the main story of the day so far.

US existing home sales fell 2.4% in March, new figures show.

Existing home sales fell by a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.44 million last month, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

“Existing home sales fell 2.4% to 4.44 million from 4.55 million in February. Sales were down 22.0% from the same month last year. Notably, home sales in all price ranges fell by a double-digit percentage rate.” @GeorgeRatiu pic.twitter.com/KG35KVGzno

— The KCM Crew (@KCMcrew) On April 20, 2023 Seagate was fined $300 million for its ongoing relationship with Huawei.

Hard drive maker Seagate was fined $300 million for maintaining business relations with Chinese technology firm Huawei after the company was added to a US trade blacklist.

Seagate has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce to settle allegations that Seagate violated the rules by selling millions of hard disk drives to Huawei between August 17, 2020 and September 29, 2021.

According to CNBC, it is the largest single punishment in the history of the Department of Commerce’s Export Control Bureau.

Seagate said the settlement was made after considering the risks and costs of a long-term lawsuit involving the US government and the scale of potential fines.

In 2019, the Donald Trump administration banned Huawei from purchasing US components without official approval. Export control rules were later amended to block all unlicensed shipments of chips and components to the company, even from non-US suppliers, if they contained US-made machinery or technology.

Dave Mosley, CEO of Seagate, said:

Integrity is one of our core values, and we have a strong commitment to compliance, as evidenced by our global team of international trade compliance and legal experts, as well as external experts and external legal counsel.

While we believed we were in compliance with all applicable export control laws at the time of the sale of the hard disk drives in question, we determined that working with BIS to resolve this issue was the best course of action. We are now fully focused on executing a strong technology roadmap to support the growing demand for high-capacity data storage solutions.

Seagate was fined $300 million for continuing a $1 billion relationship with blacklisted company Huawei despite US export controls. https://t.co/KZP9LgsD4E

— CNBC (@CNBC) April 20, 2023

Updated on 10.26EDT

Wall Street opened in the red as stocks tumbled on fears about the economy and the US debt ceiling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points (0.45%) to 33,743 points, while the S&P 500 fell 0.55%.

An increase in the number of US jobless claims last week will add to concerns that the US could slide into a recession.

Shares of Tesla fell 7% after missing Wall Street forecasts last night as price cuts ate away profit margins.

Updated on 09.47EDT

Investment bank Jefferies also believes the Bank of England rate hike cycle is almost over.

They expect the last hike to be in May, with rates peaking at 4.5% (up from 4.25% today).

Jefferies says:

The market is currently peaking at less than 5%.

A recent inflation printout confirms our negative bias towards inflation in the UK. But slowing growth and the fact that mortgages are tied to the front end of the curve will constrain the BoE.

While most of the US macro discussion this morning is around initial jobless claims rising to 245,000, the data putting downward pressure on yields above the 240,000 consensus forecast points to a softening #economy (price and volume) at least in part from the Philadelphia Fed.

— Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) April 20, 2023

The US dollar fell in the foreign exchange market.

Rising jobless claims and a slowdown in Philadelphia manufacturing could spur the Fed to end its rate hikes soon.

Disappointing Philly Fed Manu Index and jobless claims data are holding down demand for the dollar. Initial PM gain completely reversed in DXY pic.twitter.com/YR6EEkQqQA

— Joshua Mahoney (@JoshuaMahony) April 20, 2023

Manufacturing activity in and around Philadelphia continued to decline overall in April, the fastest rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

Prices charged and paid by factories in the region have fallen again, according to the latest Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey, compiled by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.

Business expectations for growth over the next six months remained weak, despite rising new orders and shipments metrics.

As a result, the current general activity index is down 8 points to -31.3 in April. This is the eighth consecutive negative reading and the lowest since May 2020.

U.S. Unemployment Claims Increase

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment assistance has risen again, reaching a three-week high.

Initial claims for unemployment assistance across the United States last week totaled 245,000, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week.

Early claims are a proxy for job losses, which could suggest that US companies have laid off more workers as rising interest rates and last month’s banking crisis cooled the economy.

Initial claims increased to 245k from 240k last week. The ensuing claim rose even more significantly from 1.804m to 1.865m, the highest level since November 2021.

Ongoing claims have steadily increased and now are close to pre-recession levels (defined here as the ‘February 2020 average). pic.twitter.com/FgItv1nPlT

— Daniel Zhao (@DanielBZhao) April 20, 2023



