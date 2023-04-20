Elon Musk is wrong, West ‘must win AI race’, British Prime Minister says





London The UK needs to go “full speed” in fostering artificial intelligence, and warnings about its impact on jobs are overblown, Jeremy Hunt argued Wednesday night.

Speaking at the POLITICO Tech UK event in London, Hunt dismissed Twitter owner Elon Musk’s recent warnings about the dangers of AI and said he “doesn’t buy” fears of rising mass job losses. . The West must “win the race” to set global standards for emerging technologies, he said.

“Of course, there is a possibility that this technology will be used in a bad way. We really need to be very mindful of that.” Hunt talked about artificial intelligence.

“But I don’t think it’s possible to leave out of this race in the world we are in where there are countries that don’t share our values ​​and are investing heavily in AI. I think we have to win the race. Then we becomes very smart about the way it regulates it, so that it becomes a force for good and enhances the values ​​we all believe in.”

In an interview with Fox News this week, Musk said the advent of AI could lead to “destroying civilization” if mismanaged, and warned of the need for urgent US regulation.

But Hunt said AI could make a “major contribution” to boosting the UK economy’s sluggish productivity.

“I don’t believe it,” Hunt said of concerns about middle-class job losses from the AI ​​revolution.

And he said, “Look what’s happened to the unemployment rate since we came to power in 2010. It’s halved. And every time a new technology comes out, we lean right into it. It’s halved in the span of time. We’re still using the legacy model. I tried to protect.

“In fact, the UK is well known for being full speed ahead with all new technologies.”

Not intimidated by Macron

Last fall, Hunt announced his ambition to make the UK “the world’s next Silicon Valley”. He has promised to invest billions of dollars in quantum computing technology and invest in new supercomputers that will power AI research.

The UK’s chief treasury secretary told Politico that he wanted to “completely” live up to that promise and insisted he was not worried about other European countries like France overtaking Britain.

“Over the past 10 years, we have become the third largest tech economy in the world after the US and China,” he said.

“We have become the largest life sciences industry in Europe, the second largest clean energy industry in Europe, and the largest film and TV industry in Europe.

“The combination of great tech business, higher education, research and financial services gives us something special, but I’ll be the first to say we’re not there. We’ve got the ingredients, but we haven’t baked the cake yet.”

hot chips

Hunt also came under pressure this week over the UK’s long-awaited strategy for advanced semiconductors, which has been hit by new delays and faces a debate between government departments.

The US and EU plan to spend heavily on the production of chips used in everything from iPhones to advanced weapons to better compete with China and ensure the long-term safety of supply chains. Taiwan now produces most of the world’s high-end chips.

However, Hunt hinted that the UK is unlikely to try to compete with the EU and the US by announcing its own subsidies.

“Do we all say, ‘We’re going to do this ourselves and go back to protectionism’? Then global growth goes back to the dark ages,” he said.

“My message to my fellow Treasury Secretary’s when I was in Washington last week was that if we start putting up protectionist barriers to all key technologies, it will eventually become cheaper for all countries. The competitive advantage we all have individually. If you have a supply chain that you can leverage, it will be more resilient.”

When Hunt Tried ChatGPT

Hunt also shed some light on his use of technology. He said his children still use TikTok after deleting his account due to concerns about his geo-location feature. UK ministers have recently been banned from using Chinese-owned apps due to security concerns.

And Hunt said this weekend he checked whether he was a good prime minister via the AI ​​chatbot ChatGPT. He said he sent his reply with a reference to his current boss.

