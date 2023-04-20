When will interest rates go down? | british news





Wednesday’s higher-than-expected inflation figure could affect the Bank of England’s next interest rate decision in May.

Most economists predicted there would be no further rate hikes, but this was based on expectations of a larger fall in inflation.

Inflation actually fell to 10.1% in March from 10.4% the previous month, but economists were expecting 9.8% this time around.

Matthew Ryan of Ebury, a global financial services company, said the recent inflation announcement had “mixed meanings”.

“On the one hand, rigid inflation has made the UK economy more likely to fall into a technical recession in 2023.

“On the other hand, there is some guarantee that the Bank of England still has some room to raise interest rates.

“We see another 25 basis point increase at the MPC meeting in May as a fait accompli, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a few more hikes after next month’s meeting.”

The MPC is the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, which sets the UK’s benchmark interest rate, the Bank Rate.

“It is likely that the pound will eventually strengthen and we see plenty of room for the UK currency to continue to rise,” Ryan added.

Read more: Food prices remain high, but there’s good news.

When is the next interest rate announcement and by how much will it rise?

Samuel Tombs, chief economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, agreed that the latest inflation figures likely point to further increases in interest rates.

“The fall is too small,” he said. [Bank of England] Stop raising interest rates. Now we are expecting a final 25 basis point increase in May.”

Accordingly, the base rate, scheduled to be announced on May 11, is expected to rise from the current 4.25% to 4.5%.

So when are they going to start coming off?

Ed Conway, Sky’s economics and data editor, said: “In less than a month, investors were betting that Bank of England rates would peak at 4.5% or 4.25%.

“Now they’re betting it will hit 5% this year, the highest expected rate since the mini-budget fallout. Another result of unexpectedly high and stubborn inflation.”

According to forecasts, interest rates could now peak at around 4.9% in September. After that, it slowly starts to fall.

Rates have been raised in 11 consecutive meetings since December 2021 to contain price pressures in the economy.

Policymakers can do nothing about issues like energy costs, a major driver of the inflationary crisis, but the Bank of England can raise borrowing costs, removing demand from the economy.

