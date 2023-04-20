US Positions Troops for Evacuation of US Embassy in Sudan





RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany The Pentagon is moving more troops to the African nation of Djibouti to prepare for a possible evacuation of US Embassy personnel in Sudan, where fierce fighting between two warring generals has led to rapid deterioration conditions in the capital according to two officials.

Senior US officials have acknowledged that getting embassy staff out, let alone the estimated 19,000 US citizens who are believed to be in the country, would not be easy. The international airport in the capital, Khartoum, has come under heavy bombardment, leaving destroyed planes littering the tarmac. Sudan’s airspace is also closed.

Vedant Patel, a spokesman for the US State Department, said on Thursday that due to fighting at Khartoum airport, it is currently not safe to undertake a US government-coordinated evacuation of US citizens. .

The United States has a base in Djibouti and is preparing to deploy more troops there. The US decision comes as fighting in Sudan intensified on Thursday, with a bombardment by warplanes in central Khartoum amounting to one of the most fearsome assaults to date in the series of clashes that lasted several days.

As of Thursday, it was still unclear who, if anyone, controlled Sudan, Africa’s third-largest country. The death toll in the fighting has risen to 330, with nearly 3,200 others injured, according to the World Health Organization, whose officials said the figures were underestimated.

Clashes between the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, led by Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan, have upended the country’s transition to a civilian-led democracy .

Much of the fighting took place in and around Khartoum, including residential areas and other generally busy areas of the city. Many residents holed up in their homes amid shelling, shooting and sniper fire that hit civilian infrastructure, including many hospitals.

Gunmen broke into homes and attacked civilians, including a European ambassador.

It’s a horrific shelling, Endre Stiansen, Norway’s ambassador to Sudan, said in an interview on Thursday, describing attacks on Khartoum airport that repeatedly shook the walls of his nearby residence.

For the first time, I was scared, he added. This is madness.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres on Thursday called for a three-day ceasefire to commemorate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, to allow civilians to escape and seek relief. medical care, food and other basic necessities. Mr Guterres said humanitarian operations were virtually impossible as UN staff remained stuck in their homes in areas of active conflict.

But the ceasefires did not hold, including one declared on Wednesday. Guterres said he hoped the attempt would succeed because all parties to the conflict are Muslim.

The Department of Defense, through U.S. Africa Command, is monitoring the situation in Sudan and planning carefully for various contingencies, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Phil Ventura said in a statement. communicated. As part of this, we are deploying additional capacity nearby in the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, should circumstances warrant, a- he declared.

Mr Patel said on Thursday that the State Department was in close contact with his embassy and that to his knowledge all US diplomats in the country were safe and sound. Asked about potential evacuations of diplomats and US citizens, he said all eventualities were considered.

Japan was the first country to announce a planned evacuation of its citizens. But announcing and actually carrying out evacuations are two different things. Germany would have sent three planes, to cancel the help while they were en route.

Mr Patel repeated the State Department’s advice from earlier this week that Americans are sheltering in place and urged them not to travel to the US Embassy in Khartoum.

He added that US diplomats, like Mr. Guterres, were urging a ceasefire that would last until Sunday.

The chaos has spread to other parts of Sudan, including the western region of Darfur, where genocidal attacks beginning in 2003 and lasting for years have killed at least 300,000 people and displaced millions more.

In recent days, between 10,000 and 20,000 people have fled Darfur and entered Chad, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Most of the refugees are women and children, the agency said Thursday, and they are sheltering in the open.

Others fled to South Sudan and the border area between Ethiopia and Eritrea, the United Nations said.

The UN said its humanitarian operation in Sudan remained almost completely halted as it was virtually impossible for its staff to leave their homes. He said his warehouses, offices and vehicles continued to be looted and attacked and gunmen seized humanitarian aid.

In a conference call from Sudan to reporters, Abdou Dieng, the UN’s acting resident humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, said about 4,000 tons of food from the warehouses had been seized.

Mr. Dieng also said that since Saturday, the United Nations had received several reports of violence and sexual assaults targeting female aid workers, and was investigating the reports.

The humanitarian organization Islamic Relief has also suspended operations in Khartoum, Darfur and Kordofa due to the fighting. Elsadig Elnour, the group’s director in Sudan, said in a statement on Thursday: This is a sad Eid for the people in Sudan, and there is nothing to celebrate at this time. Many people have lost loved ones to violence. They are short of money, shops are closed and food is scarce.

Mr Elnour said his own family had shrunk in the past 24 hours due to heavy fighting nearby, and those who could flee were scrambling to reach safer rural villages.

We pray for a real Eid ceasefire, he said.

The United States, which lifted Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism in 2020, has joined global calls to end the fighting. But as successive ceasefires have crumbled, fears have grown that the chaos could draw in neighboring countries, including Egypt, which has troops in Sudan, Chad, Ethiopia and Libya.

On Thursday, Sudanese media reported that the armed forces had halted an attack by Ethiopian forces in al-Fashaga, a disputed agricultural border region for more than a century.

Egypt says its military presence in Sudan is for training purposes only and has denied that it supports the Sudanese military. On Thursday, Egyptian media reported that all of the country’s troops in Sudan had either returned home or were being held at the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum.

The African Union on Thursday convened a virtual meeting on the crisis in Sudan. Among those present were Mr. Guterres, the heads of the Arab League and representatives of the European Union. No representatives of Sudan’s warring factions were present.

Helene Cooper reported from Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Elian Peltier from Dakar, Senegal and Farnaz Fassihi from New York. Isabella Kwai contributed reporting from London, Declan Walsh from Nairobi, Kenya, and Michael Crowley from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/20/world/africa/sudan-us-evacuation-marines.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos