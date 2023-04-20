US plans protections for old-growth forests under pressure from climate changeExBulletin





Fire burns in the hollow of an ancient redwood tree in California’s Big Basin Redwoods State Park. The Biden administration has identified more than 175,000 square miles of old-growth and mature forest on US government land. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP .

BILLINGS, Mont. The Biden administration has identified more than 175,000 square miles (453,000 square kilometers) of old-growth and mature forests on U.S. government lands and plans to craft a new rule to better protect the country’s forests from fires, insects and other side effects of climate change, officials said Thursday.

The results of the first-ever national inventory of mature and old-growth forests on federal government lands were obtained by The Associated Press ahead of publication.

According to the inventory, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands have more than 50,000 square miles (129,000 square kilometers) of old-growth forest and about 125,000 square miles (324,000 square kilometers) of mature forest.

That’s more than half of the forest land managed by the two agencies, and it covers an area larger than California. Yet officials say these stands of older trees are coming under increasing pressure as climate change worsens wildfires, drought, disease and insects and devastates some forests.

Older forests “are struggling to cope with the stresses of climate change,” said USDA Natural Resources and Environment Undersecretary Homer Wilkes. “We have to adapt quickly.”

Environmentalists said they hoped the inventory and the pending rule would lead to further restrictions on logging. But timber industry officials and some members of Congress have been skeptical of President Joe Biden’s ambitions to protect older forests, which the Democrat unveiled last year on Earth Day.

They urged the administration to instead focus on reducing wildfire danger by thinning out stands of trees where decades of fire suppression have allowed undergrowth to thrive, which may be a recipe for a disaster when fires break out.

Forest Service Chief Randy Moore appeared before a US Senate committee this week where he came under pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to speed up thinning work in federal forests.

Moore faced pointed questions from U.S. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, a Republican who warned that the administration’s conservation efforts could “exclude Americans from public lands” by banning areas for timber harvesting and d other uses.

Most of the old growth forests in the lower 48 states have been logged over the past two centuries. Previous protections for older trees have come indirectly, such as the “no-road rule” passed under former President Bill Clinton in 2001 that blocked logging on about a quarter of federal forests.

“There is a significant amount of mature and old trees that are already under protected status,” said Nick Smith of the American Forest Resource Council, a timber industry group. “We’re not calling for active management of ecologically sensitive landscapes, but at least in areas where we can reduce thinning and wildfire mitigation fuels. Federal land managers should be doing that already.”

Administration officials announced Thursday that they would seek comments on a proposed rule that would “adapt current policies to protect, conserve and manage national forests and grasslands for climate resilience.”

An official regulatory notice was expected to be posted on the Federal Register in the coming days. More details were not immediately released.

Environmental groups had been lobbying the administration to pursue new forest regulations that would limit the logging of older trees.

Blaine Miller-McFeeley of Earthjustice said he expects logging to continue under a new rule, but conservation and recreational uses would also be encouraged.

“We continue to cut old and mature forests here at home,” Miller-McFeeley said. “Much of the focus has been on the number of board feet (harvested). It has not been focused on which trees are the most scientifically smart to cut for climate, for community fire protection of forest.”

The age used to determine what was considered old growth varied widely among tree species, ranging from 80 years for Gambel oaks to 300 years for Bristlecone pines.

Most old and mature forests are found in western states such as Idaho, California, Montana, and Oregon. But they are also found in New England, around the Great Lakes and in southern states such as Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia, according to an online map published by the Forest Service.

The most extensive old-growth forests are dominated by pinyons and junipers and cover a combined area of ​​14,000 square miles (36,000 square kilometers), according to the inventory.

The inventory excluded federal lands in Alaska where an analysis of old-growth forests was underway.

Experts say tall trees can store significant volumes of carbon dioxide and keep the gas from warming the planet when it enters the atmosphere.

Underscoring the urgency of the problem, California wildfires have killed thousands of giant sequoias in recent years. Lightning-triggered wildfires killed thousands of trees in 2021, adding to the two-year death toll of up to nearly a fifth of Earth’s tallest trees. They are concentrated in about 70 groves scattered along the western side of the Sierra Nevada range.

Global wildfires in 2021 emitted the equivalent of around 7.1 billion tonnes (6.4 billion metric tons) of carbon dioxide, according to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service. This equates to around 18% of global CO2 emissions from coal, oil and other energy sources recorded in 2021 by the International Energy Agency.

