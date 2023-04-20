US Space Command seeks maneuverable, refuelable satellites by 2030





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. U.S. Space Command leaders say a future where satellites can be refueled and upgraded in orbit for sustained maneuverability could be as early as 2030.

Lt. Gen. John Shaw, deputy commander of SPACECOM, said he envisions a first demonstration in space by 2026 and wants all future space observation satellites to be equipped for refueling or other life-extending capabilities by the end of this decade.

Shaw told reporters April 19 on the sidelines of the Space Foundations Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that the command is interested in any technology that will support dynamic space operations, its view of satellites, especially surveillance activities and objects in orbit that can maneuver to accomplish their mission.

Since fuel capacity often determines a satellite’s freedom of movement, equipping spacecraft with refueling ports and launching servicing systems into orbit is an attractive proposition for command. But rather than dictating the parameters for the 2026 demonstration, Shaw said SPACECOM wants its industry and government partners to bring their own ideas to the table.

We don’t want to be solution-oriented, he said. Show me something I can do that gives me an idea of ​​what I’m trying to achieve by 2030 and how we might solve this problem.

Last fall, SPACECOM sent out a request for information to other government agencies calling for ideas on how the department can achieve this vision with existing resources and technology before reaching out to industry with a public solicitation.

Business cooperation

The command is working closely with the Space Force as they consider how to meet the need for on-orbit maneuverability. Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, who directs Assured Space Access Program Services, said April 18 that his team was working quickly to consider various solutions, particularly those developed by commercial companies.

We are really looking at the commercial market, he told reporters during an April 18 briefing. It is amazing how many companies are dedicated to servicing and maneuvering in orbit [mission.] It’s actually hard to keep track.

Purdy said the Space Force was working alongside industry timelines and planned to launch a test mission in 2025 aimed at validating a refueling standard for satellites.

More than 40 companies attended an industry day the service hosted on the subject in February, and the space forces technology hub, SpaceWERX, is working with 125 university teams to mature service capabilities in space.

Companies including Orbit Fab, a Colorado-based space logistics firm, plan to establish space resupply services by 2025. The company, which is in partnership with SpaceWERX, the Army’s research lab Air and Defense Innovation Unit of the Pentagons, plans to create an in-orbit logistics network made up of reusable shuttles that transport fuel from storage depots to satellites.

Larger, more traditional defense companies like Lockheed Martin are also investing in space logistics capabilities.

The company told reporters at an April 17 briefing that its Lockheed Martin In-Space Upgrade and Satellite System (LINUSS) program has successfully demonstrated the ability to use small satellites to support critical space architectures. The spacecraft launched in November on a Space Force mission and began demonstrating maneuverability in early 2023.

Northrop Grumman has focused its space service efforts on extending the living space of satellites with its Missile Extension Vehicle. The spacecraft has demonstrated the ability to attach to commercial satellites and provide fuel and thrust from its own power supply.

Robert Hague, president of Northrop-owned SpaceLogistics, told C4ISRNET April 17 that while the company initially targets the commercial market, Space Force has been receptive to its capabilities.

Our goal is to bring out our business capabilities and mature them and they are watching very closely, he said.

Courtney Albon is C4ISRNET’s space and emerging technologies reporter. She has covered the US military since 2012, with a focus on the air force and space force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense’s most significant acquisition, budget and policy challenges.

