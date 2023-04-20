MAFs UK 2023: Everything we know about Series 8 so far





With the latest season of Married At First Sight Australia coming to a close, fans may be wondering when they can return with a new batch of singles that experts hope will match their true love.

Read on to find out everything we know about MAFS UK’s new series.

When is the new series for MAFS UK?

Channel 4 has yet to announce a release date for season 8, but new episodes tend to arrive between late summer and early fall each year. That said, fans should expect a new series to land on their screens anytime between August and October.

Applications for the upcoming season are currently open, and the show’s bosses are encouraging singletons over the age of 18 to apply for a chance to be part of the cast in 2023.

If you’re looking for ‘the one’ and would love to join the series, simply email your name, age and contact number to [email protected]

MAFS Australia is currently airing on E4 What to expect from MAFS UK 2023

The newMAFS series is set to be the longest running series as the show boss extends its season run. According to Metro, season 8 could run for about eight weeks, which means seven more days of explosive drama and heartwarming moments between the contestants.

Fans can also expect a new twist in the upcoming season, following in the footsteps of the latest MAFS Australia season, which introduced new stages such as Feedback Week.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO! Back in December, pundit Mel Schilling asked if fans would see any new changes to the format. said the dating coach. “I was in Australia to shoot series 10 of Aussie one and I have to say that there are definitely new twists when we do new things in Australia, if there are new things happening in Australia and if history is going to pass, we will be litigating in the UK. tend to follow.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/ShutterstockExpert Mel said fans can expect a new twist.

“So I would suggest that there will be a lot of twists and turns in the new season. So watch this space.”

We also expect Mel to return to help new couples embark on new relationships, alongside fellow experts Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas. However, Channel 4 has yet to confirm this.

