US gun safety groups cool new ad calls for assault weapons ban | Gun control in the United States





A gun safety group has created a provocative new ad campaign calling for the renewal of the federal ban on assault weapons, following several devastating mass shootings across the United States involving the use of rifles military style.

The ad, published Thursday by gun safety group Brady and shared exclusively with the Guardian, features a US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War reading a chilling account of being under fire and d being hit by a bullet.

I remember someone picked me up as they were running. They laid me on the ground and covered me with blankets, says the veteran in the announcement. Someone was screaming, it took me a moment to realize it was me. But I survived.

The veteran then reveals that the author of those words was not another serviceman, but a man who was six years old when a mass shooter attacked his Jewish community center in 1999. The ad ends with the message, Assault weapons belong in war zones, not our communities. Ban assault weapons.

The campaign also includes images showing a coffin draped in an American flag, an honor given to soldiers killed in action, in everyday locations that have seen mass shootings, such as schools and grocery stores.

These weapons and their tactical characteristics are designed for the battlefield, not civilian hands, said Christian Heyne, Bradys vice president of policy. These are not scenarios that exist in the rest of the industrialized world. This ad really tries to tell that story in a powerful way.

According to a Politico-Morning Consult poll conducted in late January, 65% of US voters support banning assault weapons while 26% oppose it. Heyne suggested the ad could help viewers better understand the very real ramifications of this political debate.

As defenders, that’s one of our main goals, to connect with people in an emotional way, Heyne said. We need to break through a lot of that noise and remind people that what they were talking about is very clearly and very simply that the weapons of war are tearing our communities apart.

Bradys pushing for renewal of the 1994 federal assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004, comes just weeks after another school shooting devastated an American community and reinvigorated calls for action to combat armed violence. Last month, a shooter armed with an AR-15 military-style rifle attacked the Covenant School in Nashville, killing three children and three adults. The shooting prompted Joe Biden to ask Congress again to pass a federal ban on assault weapons.

We’ve continued to see Republican officials across America double down on dangerous bills that make our schools, places of worship and communities less safe, Biden said earlier this month. Congress must ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe gun storage, eliminate gun manufacturer immunity, and require background checks for all gun sales. fire, and state officials must do the same.

Last year, House Democrats managed to pass a bill banning assault weapons, but the proposal stalled in the Senate. Now that Republicans control the House, the chances of Democrats passing the bill this session of Congress are virtually non-existent. But gun safety groups have seen progress at the state level; Washington is expected to enact an assault weapons ban soon, becoming the 10th US state to do so.

Still, gun safety advocates hope to see action at the federal level, and they point to data suggesting that a ban on assault weapons could help make mass shootings less lethal and may even prevent them from happening. occur. An analysis published in 2019 found that mass shooting deaths were 70% less likely to occur when the federal assault weapons ban was in effect, while another 2021 study concluded that the ban prevented 11 public mass shootings between 1994 and 2004.

The data underscores the urgent need for action against assault weapons at the federal level, Heyne said. He said inaction is no longer an option.

The answer cannot be to just throw your hands up and do nothing. If we want to stop the reality we live in, it will take proactive steps to get there, Heyne said. Our leaders should have the courage to protect the most vulnerable among us.

