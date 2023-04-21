US military prepares for possible evacuation of Sudan Embassy





WASHINGTON (AP) The Pentagon is moving additional troops and equipment to a naval base in the small Gulf of Aden nation of Djibouti to prepare for the possible evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan.

Two Biden administration officials say the deployments to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti are necessary because of the current uncertain situation in Sudan, where fighting rages between two warring factions.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the administrations planning a possible evacuation. This planning began in earnest on Monday after a US embassy convoy was attacked in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital.

In a statement Thursday, the Pentagon said it would deploy additional capabilities to the area to possibly help facilitate the evacuation of Sudanese embassy personnel if needed, but provided no details and did not specified the location.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the decision to prepare for a possible evacuation was made by President Joe Biden over the past two days. The president has authorized the military to move forward with prepositioning forces and develop options, Kirby told reporters at the White House.

There is no indication that either side is deliberately pursuing or trying to hurt or target Americans, Kirby said. But this is obviously a dangerous situation.

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said conditions were not yet safe to arrange an evacuation, but stressed that all embassy personnel were safe and accounted for and that those who had not been moved to a secure centralized location were ordered to shelter in place at home.

US officials told lawmakers concerned about the situation that there were about 70 US staff at the embassy in Khartoum, according to congressional aides.

An estimated 16,000 private U.S. citizens are registered with the embassy as being in Sudan, but the State Department has warned that this figure is likely inaccurate because Americans are not required to register or inform the embassy of their departure.

Since hostilities between the two factions erupted last weekend, the United States has been considering evacuating government workers and transporting them from their homes to a secure, centralized location to prepare for such an eventuality.

Officials said Djibouti, a small Gulf of Aden country sandwiched between Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia, will be the starting point for any evacuation operation.

However, any evacuation under the current circumstances faces challenges and security risks, as Khartoum airport remains non-functional and land routes from the capital out of the country are long and dangerous, even without the current hostilities.

If a safe landing zone in or near Khartoum cannot be found, one option would be to take the evacuees to Port Sudan on the Red Sea. But it’s a 12-hour trip and the roads on the 523-mile (841 kilometer) route are treacherous.

Another could be to travel to neighboring Eritrea, but that would also be problematic given that the Eritrean leader, Isaias Afwerki, is no friend of the United States or the West in general.

The last time the United States evacuated embassy personnel overland was from Libya in July 2014, when a large convoy of U.S. military vehicles drove embassy personnel from Tripoli to Tunisia. There have been more recent evacuations, including in Afghanistan and Yemen, but these have been carried out largely by air.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/united-states-sudan-djibouti-evacuation-2773f4922611aeed462652f178745688

