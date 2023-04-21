Latest Cost of Living News: Pension Age ‘Could Rise to 70’; Conservatory can significantly reduce house prices | british news





Tea-time long read: Is there evidence that rate hikes affect inflation?

Analysis by business presenter Ian King

Two pieces of data this week indicate that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has no choice but to raise rates from 4.25% to 4.5% at its next meeting, on May 11th.

On Tuesday, we heard that average salaries, including bonuses, increased at an annualized rate of 5.9% in the three months to the end of February. This was the same as in the three months to the end of January and was ahead of market expectations. Forecasters have so far expected wage growth to moderate, but remain high.

Then on Wednesday we heard that consumer price inflation had fallen to 10.1% in March from 10.4% in February. Again, this exceeded market expectations.

Given how much interest rates have risen, many will wonder why inflation hasn’t started to fall faster. The UK in particular currently has the highest inflation rate of most countries, not just the G7. europe. Only a handful of European countries, mainly close to Russia and Ukraine, such as Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland, currently have higher inflation than the UK.

One might wonder, then, about the effect of raising interest rates in mitigating inflation.

There are several reasons why rate hikes were once less effective at tackling inflation.

The first is that the UK is coming out of a period where interest rates are set near zero, unprecedented in modern history, and banks like peers like the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB). Asset purchases to stimulate the economy (quantitative easing in technical terms). It amounted to a grand economic experiment that caused all sorts of distortions in the economy and fueled inflation in many assets, particularly residential homes. Unwinding that policy will always lead to unpredictable and unusual effects. This has been found to include rate hikes that have not impacted inflation in the past.

Adding to this is debatable is the fact that when inflation started to emerge in the global economy in 2021, central banks such as the Bank, the Fed and the ECB argued that inflation was “temporary” in the short term. This is the result of a quick recovery in demand as the economy emerged from the lockdown and supply could not keep up due to bottlenecks caused by these lockdowns. It is now very clear that this is not the case. Central banks everywhere have been slow to respond to the initial inflation threat and have had to overcompensate with higher interest rates than would have been necessary if they had responded sooner.

The Bank can defend itself as the first major central bank in the world to start raising rates in the current cycle. Some central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of Australia, have been quite slow to move, even as some central banks, such as the Fed and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, have since tightened more aggressively.

But that doesn’t explain why inflation in the UK remains high compared to countries with low interest rates and low inflation, such as many countries in the Eurozone.

Another factor could be what has happened to household debt since the pandemic. In the year since the pandemic began in March 2020, British households have amassed forced savings worth around $192 billion, according to Bank of England data. Most of it was used to pay off unsecured debt like personal loans and credit cards, or simply kept to one side.

Forced savings haven’t been spent yet, so some consumers may be less responsive to higher prices than they used to be. This certainly helps explain why, despite rising inflation, consumer spending has been somewhat more resilient than expected over the past 12-18 months. Many consumers seem content to pay the higher prices demanded by businesses selling goods and services.

However, this is not a UK-specific factor, as seen elsewhere.

So we need to look at other reasons why inflation doesn’t appear to be responding to the bank’s rate hikes so far.

One of the reasons inflation is more persistent in the UK than elsewhere is that the UK has a consistently high trade deficit. Britain consistently imports more goods and services than it exports. This leaves the UK exposed to price increases around the world, especially given sterling’s weakness since the start of the war in Ukraine. When Vladimir Putin attacked his neighbor, the pound bought $1.36, but today it will buy $1.24. Likewise, when the war started, the pound bought 1.2037. Now only buy 1.1344.

So the trade deficit and weak sterling are undeniable factors.

Another factor unique to the UK is Brexit. The tight labor market contributed to the inflation that occurred domestically as a result of the war, as opposed to the external inflation seen in oil, grain and fertilizer prices. Now, it’s worth noting that while Brexit didn’t end migration to the UK (in fact, net migration to the UK reached an all-time high of 504,000 by June 2022), it did change the composition of the labor market. Many skilled workers in the EU have returned home over the past six years, especially during the pandemic, which has created labor shortages and contributed to rising prices.

Another factor that has affected the UK more than many other countries is the contraction of the workforce after the pandemic. This is due to complex factors such as an increase in the number of early retirees over the age of 50 and an increase in job seeker attrition due to long-term illness, but the impact is the same. That would hurt economies, especially the UK.

This may help explain why inflation did not respond to rate hikes as it did in the early 1980s, when unemployment was high and jobs were scarce.

Another difference from the past is that the nature of home ownership has changed. More Britons now own their homes outright than in previous periods when interest rates rose. In fact, more Britons now outright own their homes than those with a mortgage or rent. This means that relatively fewer homeowners are affected by interest rate increases than in the past. At the same time, the majority of homeowners who still have mortgages now take out fixed rate home loans rather than floating rates. In the last significant period of interest rate hikes in the UK in 2005, around 70% of borrowers had variable mortgage rates. Now it’s down to 14%.

Now, you’re going to see mortgage payments go up as people liquidate their old fixed-rate deals. However, it is undeniable that the changed nature of homeownership and mortgages themselves means that rising interest rates are not passing through the economy the way they once did.

There has always been a lag in the impact of interest rate hikes on inflation. The delay seems to be longer.

And this increases the risk of over-tightening the MPC.

But whether the MPC is over-tightened will become clear over time.

