Mexican president has advice for the United States on moral decay





MEXICO CITY

Mexico’s leader has some advice for the United States.

Take better care of your children. Try more hugs.

Reduce drugs and guns.

Keep your cops, troops and spies out of our territory.

And leave Donald Trump alone.

These are some of the final thoughts of Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, who in recent weeks has been in tears over the situation north of the border. His riffs about the United States ranged from belligerent to bizarre, a barrage of muted threats, harsh advice and sociological pseudo-analysis decrying what he sees as moral decadence.

The bomb would seem worthy of an enemy, not an ally who shares a 2,000-mile border and close economic, social and cultural ties.

But appearing to stand up to the colossus to the north has proven to have political benefits for Lpez Obrador, who remains popular despite rising crime and economic hardship.

I’m glad the president is putting the gringos in their place, said Arturo Robles, 51, a flower seller in Mexico City. It’s not fair when the gringos say it’s all our fault. They are drug addicts.

Opponents of the president say he is simply trying to distract from his failings domestically.

The president has gone into his usual mode of anti-Americanism, finger-pointing and trying to deflect blame, said Arturo Sarukhan, who served as ambassador to Washington under President Felipe Caldern, a bitter rival of Lpez Obrador.

This week, Lpez Obrador accused Washington of abusive interference and vulgar behavior after the US Drug Enforcement Administration boasted of infiltrating the Sinaloa Cartel, the notorious drug trafficking syndicate once headed by Joaqun El Chapo Guzmn. The DEA had apparently not bothered to inform the Mexican authorities.

Espionage, the president said.

As usual, there was no public retaliation from officials in Washington, who clearly decided not to engage the Mexican president in his escalating verbal aggression. The Biden administration, like the Trump White House before it, is counting on Mexico to help keep migrants from reaching the United States.

Lpez Obrador gets a free pass from Washington, said Jorge Castaeda, a former Mexican foreign minister and a harsh critic of Lpez Obrador. He got a really good deal from Biden and Trump, basically for doing their dirty work on immigration.

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador speaks during a press conference in Mexico City on February 28.

(Marco Ugarte/Associated Press)

As he nears his 70th birthday and the final year of his six-year term, Lpez Obrador seems more passionate than ever about the political battlefield and the righteousness of his ways. Behind a folkloric and avuncular image, there has long been a pugnacious character always ready to take on real and invented adversaries.

At the same time, he stressed that his government would continue to work with Washington on critical issues, including immigration and drug trafficking. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in the United States each year, is now of greater concern than cocaine, heroin or methamphetamine. Some Republican lawmakers have called on Washington to deploy the US military to Mexico to pursue drug traffickers or designate the cartels as terrorist groups.

The suggestions, though unlikely to materialize, enraged the Mexican president, fueling one nationalist salvo after another.

Cooperation, yes. Submission, no, became one of his refrains.

Lpez Obrador, who had a friendly relationship with Trump when he was in office, called the criminal charges recently brought against the former president in New York political. At the same time, he also had nothing but praise for President Biden, recently praising him on Twitter as someone who respects our sovereignty.

I think Biden realized very quickly that Lpez Obrador is like a dog who barks a lot but really doesn’t bite, said Reforma newspaper columnist Carlos Bravo Regidor. Biden chose to be the adult in the room.

A self-described leftist, Lpez Obrador often leans right on social issues. His view of the drug crisis in the United States displays a conservative and moralistic inclination.

He repeatedly cited a sort of ethical malaise north of the border, contrasting it with what he describes as healthy family dynamics in Mexico. Among his suggested remedies: American parents should hug their children more tightly and encourage them to live longer at home.

There is a lack of love, brotherhood, hugs and hugs, Lpez Obrador said last month.

He looked for illustrations of how America’s moral compass had gone awry. Reports that the National Basketball Assn. Considering dropping penalties for marijuana use has provided a new source of ammunition for presidents’ assault on America’s vanished moral terrain.

They threaten to invade, sell high-powered weapons in their markets, do nothing for their young people, suffer miserably from the terrible and deadly fentanyl pandemic, but fail to address the causes, Lpez Obrador said this month- this in a tweet that received more than 4.5 million views. They don’t care about well-being, only about money, they don’t reinforce moral, cultural or spiritual values; nor do they limit the use of drugs, on the contrary, they encourage it even in sports. It’s sad and decadent.

The president has denied that fentanyl is made in Mexico despite ample evidence to the contrary.

Last month, a clearly pissed off Lpez Obrador took his complaints about the United States and fentanyl to an unlikely interlocutor: Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a letter to his Chinese counterpart, the Mexican leader cited slanderous threats from US lawmakers. He asked Beijing to help curb the flow of precursor chemicals used in the illicit production of opioids.

In a brief lack of response, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson in Beijing denied any illegal trafficking of fentanyl between China and Mexico. He told reporters that the drug problem was created in the United States

Mexican leaders have long chastised Washington for not doing more to curb domestic drug use while insisting U.S. authorities crack down on arms smuggling south to Mexico.

Every Mexican president since the beginning of time says to the United States, what about the demand for drugs? said Castaeda. And every American president answers: you are right. Shared responsibility. Same story with firearms.

Lpez Obradors’ caustic rhetoric took criticism to a new level. He threatened to advise millions of Mexican American citizens living in the United States to vote against Republican candidates. He called the State Department liars in response to a report documenting rights abuses in Mexico and challenged claims by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinkens that cartels control large swaths of Mexico.

Another point of contention between the two allies is Lpez Obradors’ style of government, which critics say is increasingly autocratic.

He was furious in February when US State Department officials appeared to voice support for protesters who demonstrated against a controversial electoral reform plan he has championed.

They always meddle in matters that do not concern them, said Lpez Obrador, adding: There is more real democracy in Mexico than in the United States.

Lpez Obrador came of political age as an activist in the 1970s, when the Latin American left was pro-Fidel Castro. He rose through the ranks of the then-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party in Mexico, which was both authoritarian and deeply suspicious of Washington. He left the party in 1988.

Since taking office after his third presidential bid, Lpez Obrador has taken a pragmatic, and at times willing, stance with Washington, acknowledging the crucial role of U.S. trade and investment. His administration has been working to sign a new free trade agreement, bowing to Trump’s White House on some key points. Separately, he succumbed to pressure from Trump, including the threat of tariffs to help thwart US-bound migrants passing through Mexico.

And despite imposing certain restrictions on U.S. drug enforcement officers, Lopez Obrador has generally cooperated with the Justice Department on trafficking and other issues. Mexico extradited a steady stream of cartel henchmen to the north.

As a historian, Lpez Obrador has made a habit of recalling Mexico’s past humiliations.

It’s a matter of seeing history, we are among the most invaded nations in the world, he recently told reporters, in a dubious claim. They grabbed our territory, acted with dominance. How not to defend our independence, our sovereignty?

Such talk is raw meat for ultranationalists who make up perhaps a third of Lpez Obradors’ political base, said Tony Payan, director of the Center for the United States and Mexico at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. . It’s pissing people off for next year’s election.

Mexican presidents are barred from re-election. But it is widely believed that Lpez Obrador will have the final say on whoever his ruling Morena party he founded names to succeed him as the candidate in 2024.

As happens once every twelve years, Mexico and the United States will elect presidents. Some observers have speculated that Republicans are likely to make fentanyl a key issue and use it to hit Mexico, just as Trump kicked off his 2016 campaign with rhetoric accusing Mexicans of being rapists and criminals.

Judging by his recent ruminations, Lpez Obrador will be ready and willing to respond.

Things could get a lot hotter, said Bravo Regidor, the columnist. There will definitely be a lot of noise.

Times writer Tracy Wilkinson in Washington and special correspondent Cecilia Snchez in Mexico City contributed to this report.

