Over the years, it has become clear that Russian organizations, both official and illegal, operate under the control of the Kremlin. Russia has long been using organized crime to do its dirty work, and with the global growth of the Wagner mercenary group, the Russian state’s unofficial arsenal will only increase. Behind them will be Russia’s foreign spy agency, the SVR, its internal agency, the FSB, or the bloodthirsty but crude GRU responsible for poisoning Skripal.

What I fear is that Putin is weighing his options to attack the West if he wants to escalate it without triggering a NATO military response. How will Britain or NATO respond to shadowy groups launching cyber-attacks across the UK and Europe to physically damage or destroy fuel depots? Or is it a series of unexplained glitches or errors in submarine cables? Could a military response be possible, as Admiral Tony Radakin argued last year? We still don’t know who disrupted the Nord Steam 2 pipeline. Can we really wage war on doubt? Putin knows this.

As a result of the Telegraph article breaking the news about underwater mapping, I wrote a written Congressional inquiry asking about underwater cable protection capabilities, when our subsea cable protection platforms will be fully operational, and when the second will be. Enter service. In fact, maritime defense is a natural area for Britain to lead, especially working with its Scandinavian, North Sea and Baltic allies in the 10-nation Joint Expeditionary Force. All of these sailing nations have a vested interest in preventing Russian maritime sabotage. But Britain’s history is unique and our naval experience is unmatched, especially among our Nordic allies.

The need is very important. This century will witness the struggle between the two versions of humanity. An open society like ours and a closed, authoritarian society that uses all forms of state power to oppress its own people and intimidate others. It’s a struggle we didn’t want to lose, but it’s a struggle we can’t and shouldn’t lose.

We have not seen such a trend in China as well as in Russia. Because, for too long, our leaders have naively assumed that the rulers of the country share our views and assumptions. They don’t. As we saw in the example of Putin, war is not only conceivable, it is necessary. He threatens to further escalate the conflict by using spy ships in the North and Baltic Seas. We cannot let him do that.

Bob Seely is a Member of Parliament for the Isle of Wight and sits on the Foreign Relations Committee. He has a PhD in Russian Military Strategy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/04/20/vladimir-putin-is-preparing-to-attack-the-uk/

