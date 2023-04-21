US sends $325 million in military aid to Ukraine





On Wednesday, survivors of the Russian occupation of parts of Ukraine told the House Foreign Affairs Committee of the atrocities they had endured, including torture, mock executions and forced separation from children, at a hearing designed to draw attention to Russian war crimes.

In January this year, they came for me, says a 57-year-old accountant from the Kherson region, who says she survived five days in a Russian torture chamber where she was physically and psychologically abused.

The woman’s full name was withheld for her safety and her face was not shown on camera. As she told her story with the help of an interpreter, some members of the House committee became visibly moved.

While in the torture chamber, the woman testified that she was made to undress, cut with a knife, beaten, and been threatened with rape and death, as well as a mock execution.

Russian soldiers forced me to dig my own grave, the woman recalls. They took her to a field, beat her and fired a handgun next to her head, as if to execute me, she said.

The woman said she was eventually able to escape to Ukrainian-held territory and then to the United States, where her daughter is a citizen.

The testimony of a second survivor, a 16-year-old boy named Roman, was given by a Ukrainian lawyer as he remained in an adjacent room to protect his identity.

Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, reacted to testimony given Wednesday by survivors of the Russian occupation in Ukraine.Credit…Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

Roman, an orphan, was attending a professional boarding school in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine when Russia invaded on February 24, 2022, lawyer Kateryna Bobrovska said.

Roman and other students were repeatedly intimidated by Russian troops. At one point, the turret of an armored vehicle was pointed at them, Ms Bobrovska said. Roman realized he couldn’t exist under those conditions, she said.

He traveled 37 miles in the wintry conditions to his hometown, she said, sometimes sleeping outside and begging for food from local residents.

But the Russian occupation had reached the hometown of the Romans by the time of its arrival. Despite his pleas to stay with his siblings, Roman received a new birth certificate and, in May, was sent to Russia. Ms Bobrovska said he and other Ukrainian children had been visited by the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, who informed them that they would be adopted.

They tried to reshape his mind, Ms. Bobrovska told the House committee, saying the boy was forcibly featured in Russian propaganda on TV and made to say he loved his new family and his new life, she said.

Roman eventually managed to return to Ukraine with the help of volunteers, Ms Bobrovska said, but she did not specify how, citing security concerns.

Russia’s forced resettlement of thousands of Ukrainian children like Roman was the basis for arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court last month against Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and Ms. Lvova-Belova for war crimes . The Kremlin claimed the relocations were for humanitarian reasons.

Ukraine’s Attorney General Andriy Kostin addressed the Republican-led House committee after the survivors’ testimony to call for increased international pressure on Russia to return the children.

He argued that the consequences of Russia’s aggression went far beyond Ukraine, saying, “This is a world war. And he called on countries in the Global South and others who are still trying to be neutral or who are still trying to shake hands with Putin and his regime, referring to nations like India, South Africa and Brazil who attempted to walk a diplomatic tightrope between Russia and the West.

Mr. Kostin met with several U.S. officials in Washington this week, including Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, who announced on Monday that the Justice Department would appoint a prosecutor and legal adviser to help Ukraine prosecute possible crimes of Russian war.

We will do everything we can to help Ukraine achieve justice for its people, Garland said.

